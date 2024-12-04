Teachers grow a Movember moustache in support of student undergoing cancer treatment

Teachers at Wellfield Academy in Leyland have taken part in Movember to raise hundreds of pounds, inspired by a student undergoing cancer treatment.

Led by headteacher Jamie Lewis, four teachers have raised over £1000 so far.

The teachers are raising money, inspired by brave Wellfield student Harrison in year 9, who has been battling cancer since earlier this year.

Every year, thousands of men worldwide take part in Movember - growing a moustache across November - to raise money. Movember supports men’s health, including for testicular cancer, prostate cancer and men’s mental health.

Headteacher of Wellfield Academy Jamie Lewis commented: “When November was coming up it was clear to me that if we could use Movember as a way to raise funds and awareness for Harrison then we absolutely had to.

“Just as Harrison’s courage in the face of hardship has inspired me over these past few months, the enthusiasm of our staff to do what they could to help has been inspiring too.

“I’m asking anyone who can to consider making a donation that will help Harrison and others battling this cruel disease. We look forward to properly welcoming Harrison back to school on a full-time basis when he has made a full recovery!”

Movember, which has been running since 2003, was founded to raise money for men’s mental and physical health. Almost 11 million men are living with prostate cancer globally, whilst testicular cancer is the most common cancer affecting men between 15-39.

Wellfield Academy is part of the Endeavour Learning Trust, a growing trust across the North West containing seven schools.

David Clayton, Chief Executive of the Endeavour Learning Trust said: “It is heartwarming to see colleagues at Wellfield Academy once again demonstrating their care and commitment to ensuring the school is a place where everyone thrives, and for delivering nothing but the best for the community.

“I want to congratulate the staff at Wellfield for their fundraising efforts on behalf of the whole trust. But most importantly, I wish Harrison a speedy recovery - I know everyone at Wellfield is looking forward to seeing him return to full health soon.”