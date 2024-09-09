Taylor Wimpey to launch brand-new show homes at its development in Chorley

Taylor Wimpey Manchester is inviting interested homebuyers to an exclusive launch event weekend as it opens two brand-new show homes at its Eaves Green development in Chorley.

The unveiling of the brand-new show homes, The Alton G and The Evesham, will take place on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd September between 11am and 5pm. Prospective buyers can be amongst the first to grab an exclusive look at what the homes have to offer as well as taking away some interior design inspiration.

At the event weekend, Taylor Wimpey’s Sales Executives will be available to answer any questions with no appointment required and an Independent Financial Advisor will also be on hand to offer free mortgage advice.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a complimentary drink and sweet treat and be in with the chance to win a £250 voucher* for the retailer of their choice when they ‘Spin to Win’ and reserve a home at the launch event weekend.

Taylor Wimpey show home kitchen

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We are very excited for the unveiling of our two new show homes and are looking forward to welcoming homebuyers to the launch weekend. This is the perfect opportunity for visitors to take a tour of the brand new Alton G and Evesham homes to fully picture what life at Eaves Green could look like, whilst also being able to receive free mortgage advice from an Independent Financial Advisor.”

Located close to the popular market town of Chorley, Heath Charnock and Coppull Villages, are only a couple of miles from Eaves Green, providing local cafes, tea rooms, shops, restaurants, and golf clubs within easy reach. In a semi-rural location, with countryside scenery, the development is designed to create a sustainable neighbourhood, with each home being fitted with PV solar panels and EV car charging stations.

The three-bedroom Alton G home is the perfect home for first time buyers, families or couples. The open plan kitchen/diner is perfect for entertaining friends and family and the main bedroom which occupies the entire second floor, is ideal for escaping to after a long day.

The four-bedroom Evesham is ideal for growing families with a spacious lounge and sociable kitchen/diner with French doors which open up out onto the garden for those summer barbecues. Upstairs, the main bedroom is complete with an en-suite and three further bedrooms are perfect for the whole family or visiting guests.

Taylor Wimpey show home lounge

The launch weekend event will take place on Saturday 21st September and Sunday 22nd September between 11am and 5pm at Eaves Green, which is located on Lower Burgh way, Chorley, Lancashire, PR7 3TJ. To find out more, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/chorley/eaves-green

*The spin to win competition will run from 11:00am Saturday 21st September until 5:00pm Sunday Sunday 22nd September. To take part and win the prize, entrants must reserve a home at Eaves Green within these days and times and the £250 voucher will be issued upon completion of the home purchase.