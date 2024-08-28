Taylor Wimpey to host weekend events across its developments in Manchester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Wimpey is set to host a series of events across selected developments in Manchester to give potential customers the chance to explore the developments and homes available.

Taylor Wimpey’s Sales Executives will be on hand to advise about the variety of tailored deals and packages available for all homebuyers, whether they are first time buyers or existing home owners. Independent Financial Advisors will also be available at the events, providing prospective buyers mortgage guidance and support.

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming homebuyers to our developments in September, as it’s the perfect opportunity for them to find out more about our developments and the brand-new homes we have available.

“We encourage potential home buyers to come along to the event at their preferred development to have a chat with our friendly sales teams and find out more about the incentives on offer. The Independent Financial Advisors will also be able to provide valuable information which will help prepare them for the purchase of their new home.”

Harts Mead street scene

Prospective buyers are invited to attend events at the following developments from 11am to 5pm:

Explore Millstream Meadows at its ‘Muddy Boots’ event on 7th and 8th September 2024, Booth Lane, Middlewich, Cheshire, CW10 0HB. Attendees will be able to tour the development and see inside some of the homes for sale. 2, 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £239,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/middlewich/millstream-meadows

East Hollinsfield’s ‘Helping You Move’ event on 14th and 15th September 2024, Hollin Lane, Middleton, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, M24 6DH. Attendees can find out more about the costs of moving home, the overall buying process and the benefits of reserving your chosen home early. 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £283,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/greater-manchester/east-hollinsfield

Harts Mead’s ‘Helping You Move’ event on 14th and 15th September 2024, Greenhurst Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, OL6 8BQ. Attendees can find out more about the costs of moving home, the overall buying process and the benefits of reserving your chosen home early. 3 & 4 bedroom homes from £286,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/ashton-under-lyne/harts-mead

Four bedroom open house event at Riven Stones on 21st and 22nd September 2024, Broken Stone Road, Feniscowles, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB3 0LL. Attendees will have a chance to take a look at the four bedroom homes that are available and ready to move into this year. 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes from £259,995 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/blackburn/riven-stones

To find out more about the various ways to buy a Taylor Wimpey home through its offering of incentives and schemes, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/ways-to-buy