Taylor Wimpey supports local school with trip to Blackburn Museum and Art Gallery

Taylor Wimpey Manchester is delighted to share its support for Eden School in Blackburn with a £200 donation towards its recent educational trips to Blackburn Museum and Art Gallery.

The trips to Blackburn Museum and Art Gallery took place across three separate dates in June and children from years 6 to 9 were given the opportunity to explore artefacts and activities related to the topics they are currently studying in History.

The donation is part of the housebuilder’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the community surrounding its Riven Stones development in Blackburn and fostering education within the area.

Sophie Gooding, Deputy head & History Lead at Eden School, said: “We are very grateful for the support we have received from Taylor Wimpey. It has allowed our pupils to further develop their understanding of the History curriculum through the expertise of the Museum staff and exciting, practical activities. They all thoroughly enjoyed their visits”.

Eden School at the Blackburn Museum and Art Gallery

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We are thrilled to have collaborated with Eden School for these exciting school trips. It's fantastic to contribute towards education in the area and we are proud to provide children with opportunities for experiential learning beyond the school premises."

The trips sponsored by Taylor Wimpey not only brought excitement to the children at Eden School but also served as a perfect example of the positive impact that collaboration between businesses and schools can have on local communities.