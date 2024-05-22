Taylor Wimpey Manchester raises over £8,000 for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team from Taylor Wimpey Manchester have raised £8,255 for charity after taking part in the Taylor Wimpey Challenge on Saturday 18th May.

The homebuilder’s annual fundraising event, now in its 10th year, raises money to support the Youth Adventure Trust (YAT), a charity which inspires vulnerable young people aged 11 to 16 through outdoor adventure, as well as other regional charities.

This year over 355 Taylor Wimpey employees from the UK and Spain, across 56 teams, headed to the Jurassic Coast in Dorset to tackle one of three challenges - the T Rex (20 miles), the Tricky (15 miles) and the Spike (10 miles) - raising an overall total of over £157,800.

Over £113,000 will be donated to the YAT and over £44,000 will go towards supporting other charities across the UK. The team from Taylor Wimpey Manchester raised £8,255, of which half will be donated to Francis House Children's Hospice. The charity works hard to support approximately 2,000 people at any one time with respite care, homecare, sibling support, end of life care and emotional and bereavement support.

Taylor Wimpey staff take part in the challenge

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “It was fantastic to be a part of this event and we’re delighted to have raised so much money for the YAT and Francis House Children’s Hospice. Over the past ten years Taylor Wimpey has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds and it’s very rewarding knowing that our efforts this year will continue to support charities that do such important work in our communities.”

Mark Davey, CEO at the Youth Adventure Trust, said: “We are very grateful for Taylor Wimpey’s support over the past 10 years. This year is no exception and, once again, the money raised will make a huge difference to the lives of vulnerable young people in the UK. I’d like to thank everyone who took part in this year’s challenge, it’s a fantastic achievement and every penny raised is hugely appreciated.”

Staff members who took part on behalf of Taylor Wimpey Manchester include Noel Pettersson, Jonathan Saward, Steph Norris, Sultan Azouz, Natalie Eccleston, Lucy Bennett, Jonathan Webster, Sam Evans, John Cooper, Gary Leadbetter, Abbie Langtree, James Thompson, Rob Wilson-Knowles, Justin Faulds and Andy Matthews.

To find out more about the work of the Youth Adventure Trust, visit www.youthadventuretrust.org.uk.

To find out more about the work of the Francis House Children’s Hospice, visit https://www.francishouse.org.uk/