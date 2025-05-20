Taylor Wimpey Manchester boosts charity funds with annual challenge

A team from Taylor Wimpey Manchester have raised £13,839 for charity after taking part in the Taylor Wimpey Challenge on Saturday 10th May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homebuilder’s annual fundraising event, now in its 11th year, sees teams from across the UK work together to raise money to support the Youth Adventure Trust (YAT), a charity which inspires vulnerable young people aged 11 to 16 through outdoor adventure. Taylor Wimpey Manchester also raised money for Francis House Children’s Hospice, based in Didsbury, offering a lifeline to over 600 families across Greater Manchester by providing clinical care to families of children and young adults suffering with life-threatening conditions.

This year over 300 Taylor Wimpey employees, across 53 teams, completed hikes between 10km and 50km through the picturesque Yorkshire Dales. Teams also took part in varied tasks designed to test their strategy, teamwork, and endurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team of eight walkers and one driver from Taylor Wimpey Manchester raised a total of £13,839, of which £6,919 will be donated to the YAT, and Francis House Children’s Hospice each.

Team Taylor Wimpey Manchester

Will Allman, Production Manager and part of the hiking team at Taylor Wimpey Manchester said: “The Taylor Wimpey challenge is one of the highlights of the year. It’s not only valuable time for team building, but demonstrates our commitment to raising funds for charities like the Youth Adventure Trust and Francis House Children’s Hospice who do such fantastic work. We’re already looking forward to next year's challenge!”

Mark Davey, CEO at the Youth Adventure Trust, said: “We were delighted to host a unique team building event where teams from Taylor Wimpey worked together to be creative and strategic whilst also having lots of fun outdoors. Funds raised by teams will support many vulnerable young people at the Youth Adventure Trust to learn similar skills as well as benefit many other charities local to teams' Business Units."

Since the annual Taylor Wimpey challenge began, the accumulated fundraising total has now reached over £1.5 million pounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the work of the Youth Adventure Trust, visit www.youthadventuretrust.org.uk.

Team Taylor Wimpey Manchester

To find out more about the work of Francis House Children’s Hospice, visit

To find out more about the causes that Taylor Wimpey supports, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/about-us/who-we-are/charity-and-local-support.