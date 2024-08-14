Taylor Wimpey Manchester Awards Blackburn Empire Theatre with £500 Prize

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackburn Empire Theatre has been awarded £500 by Taylor Wimpey Manchester, after being announced as the winner of the housebuilder’s Community Chest competition.

Residents living in Feniscowles and the surrounding areas were invited to nominate a local good cause who deserved a helping hand. Once all of the entries were considered, Taylor Wimpey awarded Blackburn Empire Theatre with the top prize and the donation will be put towards essential repairs, upgrades and refurbishments currently in progress at the theatre.

Janet Stonham, Office Manager and Director at Blackburn Empire Theatre, said: “Over the years, countless citizens and companies have made donations to the theatre from a few pence to thousands of pounds, the result is the magnificent theatre you see today. The Board of Trustees are committed to ensuring The Blackburn Empire Theatre remains at the forefront of bringing arts and entertainment to the local community. As a volunteer-led theatre and charity, we rely on our volunteers and donations to help all aspects of the theatre run efficiently. We simply couldn’t do it without them, so thank you to Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation.”

Blackburn Empire Theatre provides the Blackburn area with quality entertainment as well as theatre and conference facilities for hire. Community organisations, performing groups, local societies, dance and drama schools, businesses and education providers across the North West are able to benefit from the theatre’s affordable technical facilities and services.

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “It’s been amazing to witness the community come together to make us aware about the causes in the local area that are in need of support. It was great to see the number of nominations we received from the local community throughout this competition and would like to thank everyone who took part.

“We are delighted to support local causes such as Blackburn Empire Theatre. The work they do makes such a valuable contribution of entertainment and support of the arts in the community and we hope our donation has gone some way towards the essential works being done on the building.”

For more information about Blackburn Empire Theatre, visit: https://blackburnempire.com/

For more information about the homes available at Riven Stones, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/blackburn/riven-stones