Taylor Wimpey Hosts Open House Event in Chorley

Taylor Wimpey Manchester is inviting Chorley’s interested buyers to an exclusive event at its Eaves Green development.

On Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th September between 11am to 5pm, potential buyers will have the chance to visit Eaves Green for essential guidance from the sales team and an Independent Financial Advisor (IFAs). The experienced Sales Executives and IFAs will offer visitors to Eaves Green a greater understanding of the buying process including how to reserve a home and what is required to purchase.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to view the showhomes, explore the development, and see the selection of three and four-bedroom homes available, which includes the three-bedroom, detached Aldenham housetype. The Aldenham is the ideal housetype for couples and families with three spacious bedrooms, a connecting garage, and a lounge with French doors leading to the rear garden, giving buyers room to grow. The ground level also includes a separate dining room, perfect for entertaining.

Viewing Eaves Green’s showhomes will also give prospective buyers an idea of what it’s like to live in a Taylor Wimpey home and take away interior design inspiration for their move to the development.

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re really excited to welcome potential buyers to our exclusive event at Eaves Green. Our Sales Executives and trusted Independent Financial Advisors play a pivotal role in making our purchasers buying process the smoothest it can be.

“This event is designed to equip buyers with the expertise and support they need to take their first steps towards joining the Taylor Wimpey community. We look forward to welcoming keen buyers to Eaves Green and supporting them with their home purchase.”

Located close to the popular market town of Chorley, Eaves Green is on the doorstep of a variety of local amenities and open green spaces, making it the ideal location for buyers searching for semi-rural living. The development is also perfectly situated for commuters, travelling regularly to cities such as Manchester and Liverpool, while Chorley train station serves as the ideal travel network to other major towns and cities across the United Kingdom.

Eaves Green is situated on Lower Burgh Way in Chorley and is designed to create a sustainable neighbourhood, with each home fitted with PV solar panels and EV car charging stations. Current homes available at Eaves Green range from £277,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home to £381,995 for a four-bedroom property.

For more information on the Open House event at Eaves Green, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/chorley/eaves-green