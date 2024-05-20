Taylor Wimpey donates towards Rossendale Hospice sensory rooftop garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Wimpey Manchester has donated £500 towards upgrading the sensory rooftop garden at Rossendale Hospice to give back to the community surrounding its Woodside development in Rossendale.

The housebuilder’s donation was put towards a wide range of items for the garden, including new plants and shrubs. The garden acts as a place of calm and relaxation offering patients the opportunity to tend to flowers and shrubs bringing enrichment and enjoyment to their time at the hospice.

Rossendale Hospice offers end-of-life care for patients in Rossendale with cancer and other life-limiting conditions as well as supporting their families. The hospice offers a range of essential services to help them through this difficult time, including Hospice at Home Care, Daytime Wellbeing Centre, complementary and psychotherapy support, including pre and post bereavement counselling (including support to children), and a befriending service to reduce loneliness and social isolation.

Unfortunately, NHS funding covers only 25% of the hospice’s £1 million plus annual running costs, with the remaining 75% needing to be raised via donations and fundraising.

Rossendale Hospice patients in the garden

Irene Smith, CEO of Rossendale Hospice, said: “We have a really lovely rooftop garden at Rossendale Hospice where patients can sit outside, breathe in the fresh air and enjoy the calm and beauty of the plants. Many of our patients enjoy tending to the plants and shrubs which they find very soothing, as well as a sense of escapism from their health issues and the joy of doing something “normal”.

“We are very grateful for the support Taylor Wimpey has offered us in upgrading our rooftop garden, it will provide hours of enjoyment for our patients.”

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We are delighted to support the valuable care services that Rossendale Hospice provides to the Rossendale community. Having professional support and expert palliative care is vital for such a difficult time in anyone’s life. We hope the patients at Rossendale Hospice enjoy the rooftop garden that the hospice has worked hard to put together.”

For more information about Rossendale Hospice, please visit https://www.rossendalehospice.org/home