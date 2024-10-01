Taylor Wimpey donates life saving defibrillator in Ormskirk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Wimpey has donated a public access defibrillator (PAD) to Ormskirk West End FC to benefit the community in the local area.

Having completed building at the nearby Highgrove Park development, the housebuilder handed over the defibrillator to the community club to be installed in case of emergencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation is part of a joint initiative with the British Heart Foundation (BHF), with both BHF and Taylor Wimpey donating potentially life-saving public access defibrillators (PAD’s) to communities around the UK to help people who suffer from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During 2019, the BHF also worked with Taylor Wimpey to train its employees in CPR skills and provide every one of their building sites in the UK with a defibrillator. As part of its commitment to leaving behind a lasting legacy in the areas it builds homes in, Taylor Wimpey is donating the defibrillators to local communities when their developments are completed.

Ormskirk West End FC players with the defibrillator donated by Taylor Wimpey

Ormskirk West End FC was chosen as the recipient of the defibrillator after Taylor Wimpey appealed to the local community for suitable locations. With training available to children as young as five years old, the defibrillator will allow members of the club to easily access it should they ever need to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennfier Burns, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North West, said: It’s so important to us that we give something back to the communities in which we’re building. Our partnership with the BHF is vitally important in helping to ensure that more defibrillators are available for people who might need them and we are proud to be able to make this equipment readily accessible in Ormskirk.”

Ian Blow, Vice Chairman at Ormskirk West End FC, said: “We can’t thank Taylor Wimpey and the BHF enough for this defibrillator. While we hope that we don’t have to use it, it’s fantastic to know that we can access a defibrillator in the event of an emergency and hopefully help to save someone’s life.”

Estelle Stephenson, Head of Health Partnerships and Community Resuscitation at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Every second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest, and we know that prompt CPR and defibrillation can double the chances of survival in some cases. Increasing the number of publicly accessible defibrillators in our communities – alongside more of us learning CPR skills – can play a vital role in these critical moments. That is why we are delighted that Taylor Wimpey has contributed to the aims of the BHF by making a public access defibrillator available in Ormskirk as part of their wider local campaign. It could help save a life

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defibrillator is a portable device that can be used by anyone to help restart the heart when someone suffers from a cardiac arrest and has stopped breathing. No specific training is needed and the device will only deliver a shock to the heart if necessary. When someone has a cardiac arrest, every second counts. For every minute that passes without defibrillation and CPR the chances of survival decrease by around ten per cent.

For more information on CPR, defibrillators and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, or how you can help BHF create a Nation of Lifesavers, visit www.bhf.org.uk/cpr

To learn CPR in just 15 minutes with the BHF’s free online RevivR tool, visit www.revivr.bhf.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Circuit’s aim is to map all public access defibrillators in the UK, so ambulance services can direct bystanders to the nearest defibrillator in the event of a cardiac arrest – the ultimate medical emergency. Further information about The Circuit is available at www.thecircuit.uk

To find out more about the other ways that Taylor Wimpey supports local communities, visit www.taylorwimey.co.uk/media-centre/news