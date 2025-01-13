Taylor Wimpey Celebrates Sell-Out Success at Rossendale Development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Wimpey Manchester is celebrating a brand-new community after successfully completing the sale of its final home at its Woodside development in Rossendale.

Since opening in November 2019 Woodside has brought 97 new homes to the vibrant Rossendale community, each designed with modern living in mind while thoughtfully designed to fit in with the rich heritage of the area.

The success of Woodside is not only a testament to the quality and appeal of the homes but also to Taylor Wimpey's commitment to enhancing the local community. Taylor Wimpey has been an active supporter of local causes and initiatives, fostering strong community ties and contributing to the wellbeing of Rossendale residents.

This support includes S106 contributions to the local community including £270,000 towards local education, £132,000 to improving public open spaces, £9,500 to refuse bin contributions, £1,000 to The Rossendale Hospice and £1,000 to Rossendale YouthZone.

Woodside street scene

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We are delighted with the new community we have created Woodside at and are proud to have supported the community of Rossendale. We encourage those looking for homes in this area to visit our Riven Stones development in Feniscowles and have a chat with our friendly sales team to find out about the incentives and offers available there.”

For those eager to purchase a home in the local area, Taylor Wimpey’s Riven Stones development is located 12 miles away in Feniscowles. For more information about the homes available, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/blackburn/riven-stones