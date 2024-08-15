Tauheedul Islam Girls’ Sixth Form College students celebrate A Level achievements

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

High achieving students from Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College (TIGHS) are celebrating A Level and BTEC success today after two years of exceptional effort.

85% of TIGHS students leave the college having achieved at least three A Levels at A*-C, with almost two thirds (65%) having secured at least three A*-B grades. Almost three in ten (29%) completed at least three subjects at A* or A grade. In vocational courses, all learners completed a National Extended Diploma at ‘DDD’ (Distinction) level or better with 43% securing the highest grade D*D*D*.

These outcomes will help students to now progress to Higher Education and apprenticeships across the country.

Aansah Aziz achieved the top A* grade in A Level Chemistry, Biology and Psychology. Aansah will be studying Medicine at the University of Manchester and said, “Studying Medicine is a dream come true for me. I never thought it would be possible, but with encouragement from the school and my parents, I decided to apply. I’m so grateful for everyone’s support and would like to take this opportunity to thank them."

TIGHS students celebrate their results

Many of the students receiving their results today have succeeded despite the unique difficulties of the past few years. For Aliyah Darbar – off to study Law after securing D*DD in the Level 3 BTEC course in Health and Social Care – she reflected on how the experience has made her a resilient person:

“Studying BTEC Health & Social Care has shown me the importance of working to deadlines, communicating with a wide variety of people and writing concisely. I am excited to put these skills to use when studying Law at UCLan."

This year, many more students have been exploring Apprenticeships for the next stage in their studies. Salikah Sadiq is one such student, securing an apprenticeship in Data Analytics with KPMG having achieved the top A* grade in A Level Psychology and Sociology as well as an A grade in A Level Maths.

She said: “Applying for an apprenticeship has had its ups and downs, but I was able to achieve it through hard work and believing in myself. I would encourage anyone looking at an apprenticeship to seek out opportunities and utilise the support around you.”

Overall, almost all A Levels at the Sixth Form received grades A*-C (94%), with over four fifths (83%) achieved at Grade B or better. Over half of qualifications (53%) were awarded at A*-A and 15% of A Levels were completed at the top A* grade, well above national averages.

These results mean that the TIGHS Sixth Form is likely to be ranked amongst the best performing schools and colleges in the country, when league tables are published in January.

Shahnaz Akhtar, Principal at TIGHS said:

“The past few years have not been easy for young people. We are so proud of every one of our young women – their optimism, perseverance and fortitude – and wish them every success in the future.

“Congratulations to all our students and a heartfelt thank you to all our families and staff without whom none of the achievements we celebrate today would be possible.”