Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School & Sixth Form College celebrates exceptional GCSE Results

High achieving pupils from Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College (TIGHS) are celebrating wonderful GCSE success today after five years of exceptional effort.

90% of students achieve a ‘strong pass’ in GCSE English and Maths.

94% of students achieve a ‘standard pass’ in GCSE English and Maths.

The average grade in the English Baccalaureate subjects is 7.0.

Humaira Ougradar was awarded the highest grade 9 in eleven of her subjects and grade 8 in one subject. She will be going on to study Chemistry, Maths, Biology and Psychology. Humaira commented, “I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate my GCSE results today with my friends and family. TIGHS has taught me that if you put in the hard work and have faith, achieving your dreams is possible.”Tasneem Umerji’s exceptional efforts were rewarded with ten grade 9s and two grade 8s. She will study Maths, Chemistry, Computer Science and Criminology at A Level. Tasneem exclaimed, “I can’t believe it! I’m so happy I’ve been able to make the school and my parents proud. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the hard work the teachers have put in, so I want to say thank you and I hope I continue to make them proud.”Aamina Sikandar achieved the top grade 9 in seven subjects and grade 8 in four subjects, as well as two Distinction*s. She will be going on to study A Levels in Biology, Chemistry, Psychology and English Language. Aamina reflected, “It’s been a lot of hard work to get to where we are today, but seeing my friends and everyone so happy - it really has been worth it. I am excited to see what studying at TIGHS Sixth Form brings.”

Overall, 90% of pupils at the school achieved GCSEs with Grade 5 or higher in English and Maths – one of the school’s best ever results in this measure.

TIGHS pupils also performed exceptionally well in the English Baccalaureate subjects. The English Baccalaureate recognises achievement in a range of academic and challenging subjects. It is awarded to pupils who achieve grades 9-5 in English, Maths, Science, a modern foreign language and History or Geography. Nationally, fewer than a fifth of pupils achieve the English Baccalaureate and the national average grade in the English Baccalaureate subjects is expected to be 4.0. At the school, 70% of students achieved the English Baccalaureate and the average grade in the English Baccalaureate subjects was 7.0.

Sir (Mufti) Hamid Patel CBE, Chief Executive of Star Academies, which runs the school, reflected on the unique circumstances of this summer’s results, “We are delighted with the results that our pupils have achieved. I am incredibly thankful for the contribution made by our incredible teachers and support staff as well as our wonderful and supportive parents. We want each of our young women to go on and realise their value and achieve their dreams. Today’s results reflect one more milestone on their journey towards that amazing future.”

Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College (TIGHS) is a secondary academy and sixth form for pupils aged 11-18 in Blackburn. TIGHS is one of the country’s top-performing schools, having been in the top two for Progress 8 in national league tables every year since the measure was introduced in 2016.

The academic achievements at the school are part of several accolades the school has received recently.

Last week, the Sixth Form celebrated exceptional results with over half of all A Levels completed at A*-A (twice the national average) and almost all vocational courses completed at grades DDD or better.

In October 2022, the school was given an ‘outstanding’ rating by Ofsted inspectors. In their inspection report, Ofsted praised the school for having ‘unwaveringly high expectations for excellence, which permeate all aspects of school life’ and pupils for ‘working tirelessly (to) achieve excellent academic outcomes.’ TIGHS is part of Star Academies, one of the UK’s leading multi-academy trusts.