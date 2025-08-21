Tauheedul Islam Boys' High School (TIBHS) pupils show skill, strength and success on GCSE results day

Pupils from Tauheedul Islam Boys' High School (TIBHS) look forward to bright futures after GCSE results day success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abdullah Toorawa, one of the school’s star pupils, received an outstanding set of GCSE and BTec results, achieving nine grade 9s (the highest grade possible), two grade 8s and a Level 2 Distinction*. Abdullah will be continuing his journey at TB6, the Sixth Form at Tauheedul Islam Boys’ High School. Reflecting on his time at TIBHS, Abdullah said: “I’m incredibly grateful to all my teachers for their support in helping me to achieve my results. I couldn’t be prouder of what I have achieved and I’m looking forward to returning in September to begin studying for my A levels.”

Fellow pupil Muhammad Ubaid Ougradar is also set to return to TB6 after he secured an exceptional set of results, including five grade 9s, five grade 8s, one grade 7 and a Level 2 Distinction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohammed Shazaib Ahmed will look back on his GCSEs with pride after securing seven grade 9s, three grade 8s and a Level 2 Distinction*. Like many of his pupil peers, Mohammed’s time at TIBHS isn’t over as he will be studying for his A levels at TB6. Thanking his teachers, Mohammed said: “Thank you to all of my teachers here at TIBHS for their belief in me. Without your support, I would not have achieved the results I have received today.”

Pupils from Tauheedul Islam Boys' High School (TIBHS) celebrate GCSE results success.

Another high achiever was Nabeel Waghat whose remarkable results included six grade 9s, three grade 8s and a Level 2 Distinction*. Looking forward to the opportunities ahead at Cardinal Newman College, Nabeel said: “The support from my teachers here has been unparalleled and I’m sure they’ll help me to achieve even greater things in my A levels.”

Majid Ditta, Principal at TIBHS, said:

“Reflecting on this year’s GCSE results, I am filled with pride at the remarkable achievements of our pupils. Their success is the result of consistent effort, commitment, and resilience shown throughout their secondary school journey. It is wonderful to see their dedication rewarded, and I congratulate each one of them on these outstanding results. We look forward to supporting many of our young men as they continue their studies at our Sixth Form, TB6, and wish all our leavers every success in the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.

“I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the parents who have sacrificed their time to transport pupils to intervention sessions during weekends and holidays and ensured their children have remained focused on revision during a busy exam season. And of course, these wonderful results would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of our teaching and non-teaching staff who have truly gone above and beyond in their pursuit of educational excellence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school’s outstanding GCSE results follow the release of its second set of A level results last week. Since opening its Sixth Form, TB6, in September 2022, the entire school community has celebrated two consecutive years of exceptional achievement. This year, 31% of all A levels were awarded at A*-A, 67% at A*-B, and 89% at A*-C. Every vocational student achieved a ‘DDD’ (Distinction) grade or higher, with 13% securing the highest possible grade of DDD* (Distinction*).

Marking a new milestone, TB6 also celebrated its first-ever set of triple A* grades at A level – a landmark accomplishment showcasing the exceptional talent, ambition and dedication that runs throughout the school.

The school is still accepting Sixth Form applications for A level and BTec courses starting in September. Anyone interested in joining the TIBHS Sixth Form is advised to contact the school from 9.30am on Thursday 21 August for advice and enrolment information.

Tauheedul Islam Boys' High School (TIBHS) is part of Star Academies, one of the UK's leading multi-academy trusts. For more information, visit: https://www.tibhs.com/