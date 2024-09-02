Sustainable Brand Ecojiko Launches in Oxfam Stores Nationwide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ecojiko, a small family-run sustainable homeware brand based in Lancashire, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative eco-friendly products in Oxfam shops across the UK.

From this month, ecojiko’s Cheeky Pot Scrubber and 'Dunker' Tea Strainer will be available in 140 Oxfam stores as part of the renowned Sourced by Oxfam range. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in ecojiko’s mission to provide sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics.

The Sourced by Oxfam range is dedicated to ethically sourced, sustainable products that promote a low-waste, environmentally friendly lifestyle. The collection includes reusable everyday items, eco-friendly gifts, and alternatives to single-use plastics. The funds raised through Oxfam's sales contribute to life-saving and life-improving initiatives for the world's poorest communities, including access to clean water and sanitation, fair wages, emergency supplies during natural disasters, sustainable food production, and impactful advocacy campaigns.

ecojiko’s products will also feature in the newly opened Manchester Superstore, where customers can explore a curated selection of ethically sourced new items alongside Oxfam's popular second-hand fashion range.

Ecojiko Beechwood Cheeky Pot Scrubber

Katy Davies, Founder of ecojiko, expressed her excitement about this milestone: "We are delighted to announce that Oxfam is our first major UK national retailer to stock our products. As a small family business, we have grown our sustainable homeware brand over the last two years and we are also stocked in over 250 independent stores across the UK. Our launch in Oxfam reflects the growing desire for customers to shop based on their values. We have big plans to grow our range even further in the next year to offer customers a wider selection of fun, sustainable products that tackle the problem of single-use plastics and inspire reuse."

Katy, who has spent her career in the global charity sector, added, "I am personally over the moon that Oxfam is our first major national UK retailer. Having witnessed firsthand the impact of Oxfam’s work and campaigns, it’s important to us that as our small business grows, we continue to align with retailers who share our ethics and values."

Oxfam’s impact is vast, helping over 10 million people worldwide by providing life-saving resources, supporting fair wages, and fostering sustainable development. The launch with ecojiko is testament to Oxfam's commitment to promoting sustainable living and ethical consumerism.

For more information about ecojiko and its range of sustainable products, visit ecojiko’s website.