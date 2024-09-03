Surveyor John raises £5,000 for hospice with 100 mile race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A runner who took on a “ridiculous” 100-mile race has praised the “super heroes” at Derian House after raising £5,000 for the children’s hospice. John Sutton had been told he may not run again after being involved in a serious collision which required two sets of surgery. Determined not to give up his love for running, he spent two years training for the Lakeland 100 race. He completed the challenge in around 30 hours.

John, from Chorley, who works as a quantity surveyor for Anwyl Homes, admitted it was more challenging than he’d anticipated.

“I picked Lakeland 100 as it’s a race that certainly amongst runners is well known for its challenging nature and the incredible event atmosphere. I put everything I could into the training and planning, I lived for the race, and it was often mentally draining,” he explained.

“The event was a lot more challenging than I thought. I knew it would be tough, but always had the idea that you might feel a little rough, but you push through. The reality is that it breaks you down, everything becomes very raw: emotions are heightened, pain is absolute, and your inner dialogue silenced. The only noise in your head is desire to stop; it makes arguments that a tired mind is ready to accept. You are pitted against you in each footstep.”

Anwyl’s John Sutton took on the Lakeland 100 in aid of Derian House

John said the race wouldn’t have been possible without the support of his wife and friends, including some seasoned runners.

He thanked family, friends, Anwyl colleagues, partners and suppliers for their sponsorship in aid of Derian House.

“It was a ridiculous challenge and raising £5,000 in the process is equally ridiculous. It’s been very affirming that the suffering was worth it,” John said. “Derian House is exceptional, I am proud to support them. Everyone at Derian are true super heroes, working tirelessly for others who need it most. They always go that extra 100 miles on a daily basis.”

It's the second fundraising challenge John has completed in aid of Derian House. Last year he took part in the Great North Run in aid of Derian – wearing a hard hat and safety boots.

Kerry Salmon, community fundraiser at Derian House, said: “John is incredible – defying the odds to raise an amazing amount of money so that we continue to do what we do for children and young people.

“We can’t thank him enough for his efforts, it will absolutely mean the world to our families.

“Care is free to families at Derian House, but it will cost £6million to run the hospice this year. We rely on our kind-hearted supporters – just like John – to raise 70p in every £1 as we only receive a small amount of funding from the government.”

For more on the charity see www.derianhouse.co.uk.