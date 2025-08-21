Superstar results for top pupils at The Hollins

The Hollins, part of the LET Education Trust, is celebrating another successful year of GCSE exam results, with pupils once again securing outcomes that reflect their talents, determination and ambition.

Samantha Haydock, Headteacher, said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the achievements of our pupils this year. These results are a true celebration of their hard work, and of the dedication shown by our staff in supporting them every step of the way.”

The school received a very positive Ofsted outcome earlier in the academic year, where inspectors found that The Hollins had maintained high standards and that students benefitted from an “ambitious curriculum”.

Samantha added: “This year we set ourselves the task of building on all the good things that we do, and it is great to see that we have made further gains in areas where we’ve focused our efforts.”

Victoria, Finlay and Zain top 3 performers of the year

Top performers included three students who secured outcomes all at grade 7 or above. They were:

Victoria, who achieved 2 grade 9s; 6 grade 8s; 2 grade 7s.

Finlay was thrilled with 6 grade 9s; 2 grade 8s; 1 grade 7.

Zain celebrated getting 4 grade 9s; 1 grade 8; 3 grade 7s.

Steve Campbell, CEO of the LET Education Trust, added: “These results are not just a celebration of what these brilliant students have achieved – they are an important marker as they progress to the next stage of their education. It is so rewarding to know that students at The Hollins are leaving with the skills, ambition and resilience they need to thrive in the next stage of their journey.

“This success is also a testament to the dedication of staff and the strength of our school community, which together ensure that young people are equipped to aim high and achieve their dreams. Congratulations to the Class of 2025!”