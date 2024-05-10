Summer ready homes and gardens in Darwen almost complete

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NEW homes in Darwen, including those with south facing gardens, will be ready to move into this summer.Elan Homes is making good progress at its Tower Gardens development, part of the wider regeneration of the former Lower Darwen Paper Mill on Milking Lane.

A small number of homes have already been constructed or are nearly complete. Those who buy now could find they’re just weeks away from moving. To help buyers make the most of their outside space this summer, selected homes are available with turfed rear garden. Some also include flooring throughout and/or an upgraded kitchen.

Among the homes that will soon be ready to be occupied is plot 16, the four-bedroom detached Alston with south facing garden.

Elan regional sales director Marie Morris said: “Homes with south facing gardens tend to be among the most popular and not just among keen gardeners. Rooms with south facing gardens benefit from sunlight most of the day, meaning you’ll be less reliant on artificial light and heat, helping keep energy bills low. We’ve designed the Alston to make the most of the natural light. Both the living room and open plan kitchen, dining and family room have French doors that offer easy access to the garden.”

The four-bedroom Alston from Elan Homes at Tower Gardens in Darwen

The Alston is available from £309,995.

Offering 1,279 sq ft of living space, plus integral garage it’s an ideal family home.

The open plan kitchen, dining and family room spans from the front to the rear. This sociable space is complemented by a separate lounge. A cloakroom completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has an en-suite, leaving the family bathroom to serve the remaining three bedrooms.

An example Elan living room with direct access to the garden, similar to the Alston

Elan is building a total of 76 new homes in Darwen. Current availability includes three-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes, plus four-bedroom detached designs, with prices from £219,995.

The homebuilder is offering to help homeowners enjoy a quick move with part exchange. Effectively, the company will act as a guaranteed cash buyer for the customer’s property so that they can buy an energy efficient new home.

Elan’s homes in Darwen achieve a minimum Energy Performance Certificate of B, making them among the most efficient available. Thanks to their energy efficiency they’re eligible to be purchased with “green” mortgages which may offer more favourable rates than traditional mortgages.

The homes at Tower Gardens are ideal for families as they’re being built close to Lower Darwen Primary School.

There’s a choice of supermarkets within a 10-minute drive while Darwen town centre is home to a mix of independent businesses plus a thriving market, while the market square hosts a variety of events.