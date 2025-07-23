Summer Momentum: Pink Link Event Fuels Growth for Women in Business

The Pink Link Summer Regional returns this August, bringing together professional women from across the region for a day focused on business growth, wellbeing, and connection.

Designed to support female entrepreneurs and professionals through the often-challenging summer season, the event blends insight, inspiration, and practical advice. With many businesses facing a seasonal slowdown due to customer holidays and family commitments, the Pink Link event offers an opportunity to maintain momentum and stay visible during the quieter months.

Hosted at The Wellbeing Farm in Edgworth on Wednesday 6 August, the event is set to feature a mix of empowering masterclasses and wellness-led activities. Sessions will cover topics such as emotional resilience, business growth, resetting your fitness, and closing the gender pension gap, providing attendees with tools to thrive both professionally and personally.

One of the highlights of the event will be a keynote talk from Liz Taylor, CEO of the award-winning Taylor Lynn Corporation and host of the Events That Made Me podcast. With over 35 years in the events industry, Taylor has worked with royalty, global brands, and music legends. Speaking ahead of the event, she said "I am thrilled to be speaking at the Pink Link Summer Regional and to share some of the amazing experiences that have shaped my business journey. From starting out with £200 to planning events at Kensington Palace for HRH The Prince of Wales, I’ve had many pinch-me moments - and I’m looking forward to sharing the lessons learned along the way."

Coral Horn, founder of Pink Link, said "We’re passionate about helping women succeed, and the Summer Regional is all about keeping the momentum going. We’re delighted to return to The Wellbeing Farm – the setting is beautiful, the conversations are always meaningful, and it’s extra special to support Celia Gaze, the farm’s founder and a previous winner of our Sustainable Business Award at the Enterprise Vision Awards."

In addition to the August 6 event, Pink Link has also announced a second Summer Regional, set to take place on Wednesday 20 August at the Castle Green Hotel in Kendal.

Both events are open to women in business from all sectors and career stages, offering the chance to network, gain practical insights, and celebrate collective success.

Tickets for the Pink Link Summer Regional at The Wellbeing Farm are available now, visit the website at www.pinklinkladies.co.uk/summer-regional-lancashire-2025 or call Lindsay Clarke on 07434 866207.

1 . Contributed The Pink Link Summer Regional at The Wellbeing Farm Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Business Masterclasses and Wellbeing Activities at the Pink Link Summer Regional Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed There will be some added guests to meet including Vincent and Ezra, Sandra and Dolly Photo: Submitted Photo Sales