Summer fair success at Lancashire primary school

Another successful summer fair at Kingsfold Primary!

The school community at Kingsfold primary in Penwortham are reflecting on the success of their annual summer fair.

Penwortham Town Mayor, Cllr David Shaw joined pupils, parents, staff and governors at the event at the Kingsfold School on Friday (July 12), where he was greeted by headteacher Kellie Tierney and PTA members Kate Sandham and Nicola Forshaw.

The local Police and Fire Service also attended the event, bringing a real sense of the wider community to the school. Headteacher, Kellie Tierney said: “The ladies who organise this annually are absolute stars. We are very proud to have brought this event to the local community, and although the sun didn’t show up, the community did! It was a fantastic turnout.”

Penwortham Town Mayor, Cllr David Shaw joined the annual Summer Fair at Kingsfold Primary School.

The event raised nearly a thousand pound for the school which will be reinvested into experiences for the children to enjoy. Local shops and businesses have been very generous with their donations for our annual raflle as were the parents and staff.