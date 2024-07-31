Summer BBQ planned in Hoddlesden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Househunters are invited to a sizzling summer event at a Hoddlesden development.

Kingswood Homes is hosting a BBQ and virtual reality (VR) experience day at Spinners Brook on Sunday 4th August to celebrate it being one year since the show homes opened.

Laura Hughes-Jones, marketing coordinator at Kingswood Homes, said: “We’ve had a great year at Spinners Brook and seen so much progress including welcoming our first residents, so we wanted to mark all this with a summer BBQ.”

The event will run from 11am-3pm with the BBQ served from 12pm.

Join Kingswood Homes for a BBQ on the 4th August

Additionally, while at the development, guests will be able to visit Kingswood’s VR suite.

Laura continued: “To enhance the buying experience and help customers to visualise the home of their dreams, our VR experience lets customers choose from a range of floorplan configurations and walk through a completed shell of a property wearing a VR headset. They’ll be able to “see” walls shift and rooms appear in real time. This is such a great option for anyone who is looking for something alternative to what our two fully furnished show homes offer and they’ll be able to get to grips with our unique Shape Your Home concept.”

Kingswood’s Shape Your Home allows customers to choose different ground and first floor layouts and over 40% of customers have used it to customise their homes.

Spinners Brook is surrounded by rolling countryside and some homes overlook the open water of a reservoir. It is also perfectly located for commuters who can take a train from Darwen train station, just 10-minute drive from Spinners Brook, to Manchester Victoria in 40 minutes.