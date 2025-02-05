SUEZ gives items in Blackburn with Darwen a renewed purpose

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK has been finding new homes for a range of preloved items collected across the Borough’s recycling centres as part of its commitment to supporting the local community, as well as the environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SUEZ operate the Household Waste Recycling Centres on behalf of Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.

In December 2024, SUEZ connected with local charities ‘The Children’s Storehouse’, and ‘Nightsafe’ during Blackburn with Darwen’s community volunteer awards, where SUEZ were sponsors of the environment award. The awards recognise some fantastic community action from across the Borough, all supporting important causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Johnson, Site Manager for SUEZ, supported by Business Management Graduate Charlotte Wilson with the donations, commented, “Recycling centres are at the heart of the community and see a whole range of items every day that could be an essential resource for somebody else. SUEZ is committed to supporting the environment as well as the communities that we operate in, and so I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved in a short period of time. We look forward to continuing to work with organisations supporting those most in need.”

SUEZ staff take donations to the Children's Storehouse charity

The Children’s Storehouse is a charity that works closely with professional organisations such as social services and foodbanks, to support those most vulnerable with free clothing and equipment for babies and children, including toys.

David Podmore from the Children’s Storehouse said, “We are delighted to be working with SUEZ, their support in donating good quality reuseable toys and baby equipment helps meet the needs of those families in the borough who are really struggling to provide such items for their children."

Nightsafe charity works with young people who are homeless or are at risk of homelessness, and provide accommodation, as well as day centres with information, advice and guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitney McPhee, Day centre coordinator for Nightsafe said, “Every donation brings us closer to changing lives and building brighter futures for young people in need.”

Donation to the Children's Storehouse

Over a four week period, more than 220kg total of items were donated to both causes, with items ranging from furniture, to warm clothing and toys. Not only does this support the local community, but it also demonstrates the value and positive social impact that can come from reuse.

Tony Watson, Head of Environment at Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council said, “Recycling is a key action within our climate change agenda, which is one of our top priorities at the council, coupled with the fact that one of our corporate missions is to ensure that no-one is left behind. Working with SUEZ, we are able to realise both these aims, and we’re grateful to them for working with ‘The Children’s Storehouse’ and ‘Nightsafe’ to benefit local people.”