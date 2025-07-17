Students lead Snowdon challenge to raise funds for Preston homelessness charity

Students led a team up Snowdon to raise funds for Emmaus Preston, after being inspired by social work placements with the homelessness charity.

The fundraising trek saw student Jamilia Buxton and her partner William Oliver, student Amy Lord and her partner Charlie Knowles take on the Miners' Track to Snowdon’s 3,560-foot summit on one of the hottest days of the year on Saturday, alongside Emmaus supporter Dave Wallis.

Jamilia explained that training for climb had not only helped her physical fitness but also supported her own mental wellbeing — something she saw as a priority for the people supported by the Emmaus charity in the county.

L-R Emmaus supporters Dave Wallis, student Jamilia Buxton and her partner Will Oliver, student Amy Lord and her partner Charlie Knowles took on Snowdon to support homelessness charity Emmaus in Lancashire

Jamilia Buxton, who studies at the University of Central Lancashire, said: “I decided to fundraise for Emmaus as over the course of my placement I realised the invaluable impact that Emmaus can have on a person who has experienced homelessness.”

“I feel so privileged to have had the opportunity to work with the companions and staff alike and would like to give a little something back. They’re some of the kindest and most caring people I’ve ever met.”

Emmaus Preston supports people who have experienced homelessness by providing them with a stable home, personal support and meaningful work opportunities.

The student said she was struck by the sustainable and supportive approach the charity offers.

Jamilia added: “What appeals to me most about Emmaus is its unique and innovative way of providing both a home and support. People can gain experience and qualifications at Emmaus and are supported to achieve their goals. It’s how things should be.”

Determined to make a difference, Jamilia and fellow student Amy, who is currently on a social work placement at Emmaus Preston, chose to tackle the highest mountain in Wales as a way to give back.

“I wanted to work towards something I’d have to train and put effort in for. If anything’s going to motivate me to climb a big mountain, it’s knowing it’ll help out the guys at Emmaus — even just a bit,” Jamilia said.

The climb took around six to seven hours, setting off in the early hours of the morning, with everyone well-prepared thanks to regular gym sessions and long walks.

“Everyone deserves someone that believes in them this way — and at Emmaus, I can wholeheartedly say that’s what you’ll find.”

Jamilia’s fundraising page to support Emmaus in Lancashire is still open and you can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/snowdon-trek-for-emmaus