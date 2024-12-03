Students and SUEZ Unite for Recycle Week

Runshaw College students teamed up with SUEZ recycling and recovery UK to take action for the environment during Recycle Week 2024. The college hosted two events to promote sustainability on campus, and to make a difference in the local community.

On the Wednesday, a Recycle Week stall was set up on campus, with representatives from SUEZ holding encouraging conversations with students about recycling. Around 50 students and staff stopped by to discuss their personal recycling habits and learn more about waste management practices at the college.

Maintaining momentum, a litter-pick was organised at Worden Park, a beautiful green space next door to the college. Coordinated by SUEZ and Runshaw College’s Danniella Benson, the activity saw staff and students join forces over their lunch breaks in two groups, collecting eight bags of litter in just an hour.

In addition to the events at Runshaw College, SUEZ also engaged with students at the University of Liverpool, hosting a stall where discussions were held on the university’s recycling efforts and waste reduction goals. Students had the chance to participate in a recycling challenge, aiming to throw three recyclable items basketball style into the correct bins for a chance to win an Amazon Fire Tablet. Around 80 students took part, with 31 successful participants entering the prize draw. The lucky winner, Krishnendu Raj, was presented with his tablet the following day, while the runners up received eco-friendly goodie bags.

Kelly Smith, Account Manager at SUEZ said: "Recycle Week provides a fantastic opportunity to engage with communities and inspire practical action. At Runshaw College, we’ve seen how small changes, like discussing recycling or taking part in a litter pick, can have a big impact. We’re proud to work alongside such an enthusiastic group of students and staff."

Looking ahead, SUEZ will continue supporting Runshaw College’s sustainability journey. A site visit has been scheduled to help optimise the college’s recycling and waste facilities, which can be improved to make recycling easier for students. Additionally, discussions are ongoing about further litter picks events in the new year, building on the enthusiasm from Recycle Week.

Together, we’re building cleaner, greener communities—one conversation and one bag of litter at a time.