Stronger together - Litter-picking success in Oldham community

This month, Red Rose Recovery brought together the community in Oldham for a lively and purposeful litter-picking tournament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten enthusiastic teams took part, each with just one hour to sweep the surrounding area. The results were nothing short of incredible!

More than 115 bags of rubbish were collected in that short space of time. The event was both eye-opening, revealing the scale of waste in our environment, and inspiring, showing what can be achieved when people work together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What made the day truly special was the sense of unity. Different services, groups, and individuals all joined forces for a common goal, proving that collaboration has the power to transform communities. The competition element added energy and excitement, but the heart of the event lay in teamwork and giving back to the area we share.

Over 115 bin bags filled!

The standout winners of the day were Rehab Fitness, who collected more than 100kg of rubbish! Their effort highlighted not just physical strength, but also commitment to making a difference.

Congratulations to them and to every single person who contributed to the clean-up!