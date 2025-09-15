Stronger together - Litter-picking success in Oldham community
Ten enthusiastic teams took part, each with just one hour to sweep the surrounding area. The results were nothing short of incredible!
More than 115 bags of rubbish were collected in that short space of time. The event was both eye-opening, revealing the scale of waste in our environment, and inspiring, showing what can be achieved when people work together.
What made the day truly special was the sense of unity. Different services, groups, and individuals all joined forces for a common goal, proving that collaboration has the power to transform communities. The competition element added energy and excitement, but the heart of the event lay in teamwork and giving back to the area we share.
The standout winners of the day were Rehab Fitness, who collected more than 100kg of rubbish! Their effort highlighted not just physical strength, but also commitment to making a difference.
Congratulations to them and to every single person who contributed to the clean-up!