Stroke patients pedaling their way to recovery

Patients on the stroke rehabilitation ward at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital are now pedaling their way to recovery after members of its stroke therapy team joined forces with the trust’s charity team to buy a therapeutic recumbent exercise bike for the ward’s gym space.

The new RECK MOTO-Med bike cost £3,594 with therapy team members having taken part in a sponsored abseil and a walk across Morecambe Bay last year to help pay for it.

Already in daily use, the bike is helping patients regain their independence and return home sooner by helping to improve their cardiovascular health. Therapy team member Taylor Charnock explained: “In line with evidence and national clinical guidelines, it is recommended that patients, once medically stable, participate in regular high intensity training as part of their rehabilitation. Using the bike is a great way for them to do this.

“We trialed the cycle on loan before buying it and patient feedback was very positive so we’re delighted to now be able to count it as part of our gym space equipment.”

Joanna Allitt, who is fundraising manager for the trust charity team, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to support the stroke therapy team’s purchase of the new exercise bike.

The stroke rehabilitation ward has 24 beds. A high number of its patients require more support when undertaking cardiovascular activities, which explains the bike’s design. It is ideal for therapeutic purposes and will provide a significant contribution to the well-being and confidence of patients.”

To find out more about the charity team’s work, go to www.lthcharity.org.uk