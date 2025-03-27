Steph scoops award for long-term weight loss success

An inspirational slimmer who has maintained her 5st 12.5lbs weight loss for 9years has reached the semi-finals of a national competition which celebrates long- term weight management. Steph Calam runs a Slimming World group in Buckshaw Village and uses her own experiences to support 270 members in the community each week.

Steph was one of just 26 Slimming World Consultants from across the UK to secure a place in the semi-finals of the organisation’s Top Target Consultant 2025 competition, held at its head office in Derbyshire. The competition celebrates Consultants who have shown a commitment to building lasting healthy habits and maintaining their own weight loss, while helping and inspiring others in their local community to make changes too.

Steph first joined her local Slimming World in March 2010 weighing 16st 5.5lbs after finding her weight was impacting the way she felt about herself inside and out. she reached her target weight of 10st 7lbs in January 2016 and has maintained it ever since – a total of 9years.

She says: “Before joining Slimming World, my weight was a big issue for me, consuming my daily thoughts and stopping me from doing the things I now enjoy, like playing with my grandson, going for walks and wearing clothes that fit and flatter my shape.

“If I’m honest though, I didn’t dare to believe that I’d be able to lose weight and stay slim for good. I thought if I wanted to lose weight, I’d have to restrict myself and this would mean missing out. With Slimming World it just wasn’t the case. Nothing is off limits, I learned how to prepare and cook all my favourite food in a different way. I wasn’t missing out, instead I was filling my body with nutritious and healthy foods I love, like pasta dishes and I've lost 5st 12.5lbs while doing so.

“I remember being nervous and full of doubt when I got to my first Slimming World group. I also remember how quickly those nerves disappeared though. All the group members and my Consultant were so welcoming. It was refreshing to be in a space where everyone was on the same journey and cheered each other on – I didn’t feel like I was alone anymore. I’d say from my very first group something switched in my mind and I started to believe I could lose weight – in fact, I was determined to reach my weight loss goal – and stay there. That self-belief and commitment was a game changer for me.”

It wasn’t long before Steph started to think about how she could get moving more and Slimming World’s physical activity support programme, Body Magic, has helped her build up her activity levels at her own pace. She says: “Now I walk, run and enjoy dancing. I love that it’s my time for me, it helps me to feel great both physically and mentally, and it helps me to manage my weight, too.”

After losing 5st 12.5lbs and reaching her target weight, Steph wanted to help other people make the changes she had made and so decided to train to become a Slimming World Consultant herself in January 2019. Now she supports slimmers at her group which is held every at Buckshaw Community Centre on a Wednesday at 9am and Thursday at 5.30pm and 7pm and The Methodist Chapel Clayton-Le-Woods on a Wednesday at 5.30pm and 7pm and Thursday at 9.30am.

She says: “I love where I am in my life right now. I’m happy, healthy and in a role I’m so passionate about that doesn’t feel like work – and I have Slimming World to thank for that. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my wonderful Consultant and group members. They were such a key part of my journey, so the opportunity to do something for people in a similar situation just seemed perfect. I love the freedom and flexibility it allows me, and that I can still socialise with my friends, look after my parents and take care of my grandson. I feel so lucky that I’ve been able to pay it forward now with my members – seeing their success is so rewarding.”

Slimming World currently has opportunities for members or former Consultants who are keen to open a local group. To find out more or to sign up to attend an opportunity event, click here.

If you’re inspired by Steph’s journey everyone’s welcome at the Buckshaw Village Slimming World group and anyone who’d like to find out more can visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call Steph on 07973675037.