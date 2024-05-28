Step into serenity: Merseyside homebuilders showcase Formby’s best walking routes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of National Walking Month in May, Formby housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes have come up with a list of walks around their Pinewood Park developments to freshen up the walking routine.

As one of the easiest ways to improve both physical and mental health, walking is also a fantastic way to enjoy warmer evenings, and there are few better places to go for a walk than in Formby.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes are dedicated to ensuring that all residents have access to green open spaces, as in recent years it has become one of the major priorities for house-hunters.

According to Property Reporter, research has found that the majority of prospective homebuyers are prioritising public green spaces and parks when looking for a new home, with over 50% of participants saying they ‘must’ have access to a park or public green open space within 20 minutes of their home.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes believe that time spent on walks is invaluable - helping to improve health and relationships with friends and family. Walking also offers itself as an easy solution to the risks of physical inactivity.

Beyond the development, Formby is home to a wealth of potential walking spots that combine green and blue open spaces to make every walk new and refreshing.

Some of the top walks around Formby are:

Formby Beach Circular

A popular trail for birding, hiking, and walking with opportunities to enjoy some solitude during quieter times of the day, this trail is open all year and is beautiful to visit at any time.

Formby Beach Circularoffers a combination of urban, countryside, and coastal experiences, starting from the Freshfield Railway Station. The route takes walkers towards the beautiful coast where the stunning views of the Mersey Estuary, the Irish Sea, Formby Pinewoods, and the sand dunes at Formby Beach.

Lydiate Circular

This route overlaps with a section of the Trans Pennine Trail and the Leeds Liverpool Canal with various minor lanes and field tracks to explore.

Generally considered an easy route, the Lydiate Circular takes just under two hours to complete and as a very popular area for hiking, running, and walking.

Formby Red Squirrel Reserve

A circular walk around the National Trust's Nature Reserve at Formby, Formby Red Squirrel Reserve has plenty to offer here, especially during early mornings in spring and autumn for the best times to see the squirrels.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “These walks are a great way for our residents to get moving throughout the year and freshen up their routines.”

Alan Watt, Head of Sales at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Formby is home to several fantastic places to walk due to the vast amounts of green and blue spaces. Many of our developments have large open spaces for residents to enjoy and Pinewood Park is no exception.”