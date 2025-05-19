Steamy stuff draws crowds to hospital grounds

They took it in turns to brave a fire walk over steaming red hot coals, raising more than £10,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Baby Beat and Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity.

Among staff to take part were Chief Medical Officer Dr Gerry Skailes, Dan Hill, the trust’s head of charities, and and Joanna Allitt, fundraising manager for both Baby Beat and Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity. Ranked among the supporters was Graham Liver, host of BBC Radio Lancashire’s flagship breakfast show.

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, who organised the event, which was sponsored by insurance brokers JM Glendinning (Lancashire), said: “This was our first fire walk. Thankfully, it captured the imagination of enough people keen to test their mental resilience by taking on the challenge.

“Thank you to each and every one of them for being brave enough to give it a go and for their support of their fellow fire walkers. There was a great atmosphere of camaraderie. Thank you too to our event sponsor, JM Glendinning (Lancashire), which also had a trio of fire walkers that lit the coals. Their support meant we were able to offer people the opportunity to fire walk at an affordable, subsidised cost.”

Michelle Harness, client director at JM Glendinning (Lancashire) said: “JMG Insurance Brokers (Lancashire) were eager to be headline sponsors of the fire walk. It allowed us to help raise funds for three wonderful charities, whose work supports patients throughout Lancashire and into South Cumbria, alongside heightening awareness within the community for such deserving causes."

To find out more about the work of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, go to www.rosemere.org.uk, for Baby Beat see www.babybeat.org,uk and for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity, it’s www.lthcharity.org.uk

Sponsors JM Glendinning (Lancashire) had a trio of fire walkers, from the left, client directors David Edmondson and Michelle Harness and account executive Chris Newton, who also lit the coals

Feeling the heat is Baby Beat and Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity's fundraising manager Joanna Allitt

Some of the fire walkers embraced the spirit of the event like Joey Abrams, who works in the hospital's cellular pathology department and came dressed as a hotdog

BBC Radio Lancashire's breakfast show host Graham Liver walks over the hot coals