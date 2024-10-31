Stars of British TV & Film Head to Morecambe For Packed Festival Programme

Tickets have now been released for more than 100 films to be shown at The Bay International Film Festival in Morecambe from 8 November to 1 December 2024.

Star of ‘IDEAL’ Johnny Vegas and writer Graham Duff; ‘Comic Strip Presents’ creator Peter Richardson; ‘The Bay’ director Daragh Carville and Dan Ryan, the actor who plays DI Tony Manning, will all be taking part in the Morecambe Film & TV Festival, a new addition to the month long celebration.

They will be sharing their insights at the festival which opens on 8 November with a premiere of the latest episode of ITV’s crime drama ‘The Bay’ filmed in the Lancashire seaside town.

The Bay International Film Festival will showcase more than 100 films; as well as Q&As with filmmakers, networking events, a women in film forum and a red carpet awards ceremony.

ITV's The Bay - premiere at the Morecambe Film & TV Festival

The film festival programme features performances by renowned actors such as Bella Ramsey, Tom Byrne, Peter Mullan, Joanna Scanlan, Rita Simons, René Zagger, Tim McInnerny, Emma Stansfield and Jodie Whittaker.

An Oscar-nominated film, several BAFTA longlisted works, and a dedicated programme of Northern filmmakers' shorts are in the line up. From thought-provoking documentaries to innovative animations, powerful dramas, hilarious comedies, dark horror/sci-fi/dystopian movies – everyone can find something to their liking.

Anna Henderson, festival producer, said: “Films have an extraordinary power to touch our hearts, open our minds, and spark change in ways few other mediums can. They transport us into different lives and experiences, allowing us to see the world through new eyes. We're passionate about showcasing films that not only entertain but also illuminate important social issues, stirring empathy and inspiring action.

“These stories can be a catalyst for meaningful conversations, bringing communities together to discuss and address challenges we all face. Whether it's a poignant documentary shedding light on menopause, a comedy about child-parent relationship or a powerful drama exploring social inequality, these films have the potential to leave a lasting impact, motivating us to create positive change in our own lives and communities. It's not just about watching a film; it's about being moved, challenged, and inspired to make a difference.”

The Comic Strip Presents

Costume flash mobs are planned for two films where the audience is invited to come dressed up to embrace the experience. Choose from 80s clobber for The Fence, which follows a council estate kid getting even with local thieves, or full on drag for Unicorns, the powerful story of forbidden love and colliding cultures between a hard-working British single father and a seductive British Indian drag queen.

Morecambe Film and TV Festival director Matt Panesh added: “Both film and TV are in a really interesting place at the moment, as streaming brings us closer to audiences around the world and the distances between the two forms are shrinking. It's an exciting time, and I want to bring some of that excitement to Morecambe.

“With all the new festivals in town celebrating everything from poetry to film, the word is getting out that Morecambe is a great place to come. We've been able to bring in some of the nation’s favourites in comedian Johnny Vegas and writer Peter Richardson, the creator who ushered in a new era of comedy with ‘The Comic Strip Presents.’ Add to that, The Bay TV series which has not only put Morecambe on the map but brought some of the buzz of having the town turning into a film set too.”

Anna continues: “Whether you're a seasoned cinephile or a curious first-timer, there's something here to ignite your passion for film. And the best part? We've made sure that everyone, regardless of their budget, can join in this unforgettable experience – most of our screenings are ‘pay as you feel’. So come as you are, bring your friends and family, and let's embark on this cinematic journey together!”

Ideal starring Johnny Vegas, who will be taking part in a Q&A at the festival

A number of festival events will provide the opportunity for audiences to learn more from Reel Conversations with Sir Christopher Frayling; a behind the scenes film set tour and ‘The Art of Cinema in Miniature’ where movie scenes are brought to life in tiny stunning detail.

It is hoped the festival will help Morecambe become a recognised hub for independent cinema in the North West by developing local talent through the Teen Media Programme, creating networking opportunities for filmmakers, and fostering a thriving film culture in Morecambe.

The festival is supported by National Lottery Community Fund, Lancashire County Council, BFI through Film Hub North, Arts Council, Lancaster University, The Granada Foundation, Lancaster City Council, Morecambe BID, EDF Energy, and local restaurant Miaitalia.

The festival takes place across each weekend from 8 November to 1 December, at the Reel Cinema, West End Playhouse, More Music, King’s Arms and Johnny’s Warehouse Bar.

Tickets have now been released. For more information about The Bay International Film Festival incorporating Morecambe Film & TV Festival, go to www.thebayfilmfestival.com