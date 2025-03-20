Stamp duty savings set to continue for Longridge home buyers

A HOMEBUILDER is offering to pay the difference for buyers in Longridge who miss out on lower stamp duty rates by up to three months.

Anwyl Homes is gifting buyers of selected new homes at Stonebridge Fold a contribution towards of up to £4,099* towards the property tax, depending on the total amount of stamp duty they are eligible to pay.

The offer is available for buyers who reserve by April 30 and complete by June 30, 2025.

All homebuyers in England will see an increase in the cost of buying a property from April 1, when stamp duty thresholds revert to lower levels. This means the portion of the purchase price on which the property tax is paid is greater. The change will impact both first time buyers and existing homeowners.

Matthew Gould, regional sales director for Anwyl Homes, said: “For homebuyers set to just miss out on the Government’s current preferential stamp duty rates, ending on March 31, we will cover the cost of the increase until the end of June on selected homes including those at Stonebridge Fold.

“Buyers will need to have placed a reservation on one of those new homes before the end of April to qualify. This will give them some much needed breathing space and a boost to their finances, in some cases by several thousand pounds.”

Stonebridge Fold is a development of 83 new homes on Whittingham Road, Longridge.

The vast majority of the homes have now been sold, with only three property styles available.

The final six homes are all four-bedroom detached designs, priced from £309,995 for a Farndon style property, up to £381,995 for a Hartford.

They all boast open plan layouts which put the kitchen at the heart of the home and the convenience of a cloakroom on the ground floor. The main bedroom in each benefits from an en-suite, meaning the family bathroom serves just three bedrooms.

Anwyl’s new homes at Stonebridge Fold enjoy a location that allows residents to choose their pace of life. Longridge town centre, including a Booths supermarket, independent shops and eateries, is close by, plus there’s easy access to the surrounding countryside including the Ribble Valley, Longridge Fell and Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The cities of Preston and Manchester are also within commuting distance.

The show homes at Stonebridge Fold are open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 5.30pm and from noon to 5.30pm on Mondays. For more information see www.anwyl.co.uk/stonebridge.

*For more information about the Anwyl’s Stamp Duty Contribution visit www.anwylhomes.co.uk/stamp-duty-contribution-campaign and for details on specific plots available under the offer, call Stonebridge Fold on 01772 340505. Example contribution of £4,099 is based on a first time homeowner buying a Hartford priced at £381,995.

More information on current and upcoming stamp duty rates can be found at www.anwylhomes.co.uk/buying-with-anwyl/stamp-duty.