Stalemate in Yorkshire for Chorley Women FC

A frustrating 90 minutes in Yorkshire saw points shared between Chorley Women FC and Huddersfield Town Women FC in a game of plentiful chances for the away team.

Chorley were missing club captain Megan Searson and double goal scorer Lizzy Hamer from last week’s outing versus Stockport County LFC. Ellie Cook and Isabelle Wade both returned after a spell out injured, with Cook starting and captaining the team. Other changes saw Safron Newhouse in for Faye Stanhope on the right, Ella Ritchie coming in up top for Sophie Coward, and Rachel Unsworth replacing Hamer.

In usual fashion, Chorley were quick to start the match, recording a couple of chances in the opening minute with some good balls into the Huddersfield box. Newhouse showed early on what a threat she has been down the Chorley right all season, creating some early chances and almost getting on the end of a Nic Worthington through ball.

After a fast-paced Chorley start, the game evened out in the first ten minutes with chances for both teams. A dangerous free kick from the Terriers just before the ten minute mark was played in low, but it bypassed several Huddersfield players and was well cleared by Worthington. Huddersfield’s chances mostly came from pace on the counter, especially down their left flank. The Chorley backline showed great physicality to keep pace and show the Huddersfield attack out wide, limiting them to crosses into the box.

Both sides seemed to be struggling with conditions on the pitch, with several good crosses into the box bobbling up awkwardly for players who were then unable to convert. One such chance saw Newhouse play a ball into Molly Wood in the centre in space but the club’s top scorer this season could not find the connection to bury the ball in the back of the net.

If Chorley were to open the scoring, it seemed that Newhouse would be involved with most of the play coming through her. After almost assisting Wood, eight minutes later Newhouse almost converted herself finding herself in space through on goal. Only a superbly timed sliding tackle from Huddersfield defender Bethany Ibbotson was enough to stop the shot.

Despite conditions on the pitch making Chorley’s usual free flowing style of play difficult, the team did well to continue passing combinations and progress up the pitch. Just after the thirty minute mark, Megan Parker showcased some tidy feet as she dribbled towards the Huddersfield box, then held up play well under pressure to pass to Iszy Binks. Binks’s cross into the box found Newhouse whose shot went just wide of the post.

Chorley went into the break having been unable to break the deadlock despite plenty of chances. Consistent defending from Huddersfield had highlighted why they went into this game with the third best defensive record in the division.

Chorley started the second half as they had finished the first. Two consecutive chances ten minutes into the half saw Chorley come close yet again. The first chance saw Parker dribble into the box, finding herself in a good area. However, her cross into the box was unable to reach anyone in space and Huddersfield were able to clear. The second chance this time fell to Parker after Wood did well to get on the end of a long ball and cross into the box. Her ball missed Newhouse who was stretching to header it and instead fell to Parker whose shot was again well defended by Ibbotson whose block saw the ball deflected behind for a corner.

Ten minutes later Chorley might have been ruing these missed chances as Huddersfield went on the attack down their left flank. A ball into the feet of Yasmin Mason from Katie Astle saw the number 14 power down the left touchline. Newhouse did well to recover back and keep pace with her, managing to get a touch on the ball as the cross went in. A packed Chorley box saw the cross partially cleared and fall to the feet of Mason again, whose shot was fired over the crossbar.

Going into the final fifteen minutes, Chorley began to pile on the pressure with much of the game now being played in the Huddersfield half. Faye Stanhope, coming on for Wood on 64 minutes, did well down the Chorley left, dribbling past a couple of Huddersfield players into the box and firing a cross into Worthington. Worthington’s shot was well-placed but Huddersfield number 23 Serena Fletcher had positioned herself well on the goal line to clear, with the ball eventually going behind for a corner. The resulting corner in from Binks saw several more shots peppered at the Huddersfield goal but a combination of some good blocks from the outfielders and crucial saves from Kacey Bolton-Woollam kept the scores level.

Ten minutes later Huddersfield were on the attack down their right flank. A dangerous cross in from Astle who had got in behind the Chorley backline was met by Fletcher who saw her shot go just wide.

Chorley continued to look the more likely team to break the deadlock going into the final few minutes. A late free kick in stoppage time produced some late drama. A beautiful lofted ball in from Binks was met by Cook with a towering header back towards the front post. Millie Fitzpatrick, coming on for Rachel Unsworth on 60 minutes, was at the post and almost reached the ball, hoping to poke one in from a tight angle. Bolton-Woollam positioned herself well in the Huddersfield goal to smother the ball, pulling off a crucial save for the Terriers that ensured they went away with a point with the very last action of the game.

Points shared in Yorkshire may have felt like a disappointing result given Chorley’s dominance in terms of chances created. Chorley recorded nine shots on target and six shots off target to Huddersfield’s one shot on target and five shots off target. A point sees Chorley remain in third, five points behind Cheadle Town Stingers and Middlesbrough. After a week’s break, Chorley’s next match sees them return to Yorkshire to face Leeds United on Sunday 13th April.

Chorley Women FC: Finch, Derbyshire (Wade, 60), Parish, Cook (C), Wood (Stanhope, 64), Parker (Price, 85), Ritchie (Coward, 70), Newhouse, Worthington, Unsworth, (Fitzpatrick, 60), Binks

Subs: Wade, Fitzpatrick, Stanhope, Price, Coward

Huddersfield Town Women FC: Bolton-Woollam, Ibbotson, Mallin (McMahon, 77), Jones (Firth, 77), Simone, Astle, Duffield, Beresford, Housley, Mason (Tiripke, 77), Fletcher

Subs: Firth, Tiripke, McMahon