Staff at Royal Preston Hospital put dialysis patients in the picture

Staff working on the renal unit at the Royal Preston Hospital are screen saviours after raising funds for the trust’s charity team to buy 28 brand new Smart TVs for patients undergoing kidney dialysis.

Patients in dialysis often have to attend the unit multiple times per week for treatment with each session lasting up to four hours. Watching television gives them something to do while there to help pass the time.

The new TVs are a mix of 28 and 24 inch screen Panasonic, Toshiba, Sharp and LG models, which including installation to NHS guidelines plus new and extensive cabling came to £17,792.78 for the price of the project.

Unit sister Hannah Casey, who fundraised for the charity team, said: “Most of the patient TVs we had on the unit were redundant in that they didn’t work.

“We received complaints from patients as being able to watch TV while undergoing dialysis is a distraction and can help time go faster. Having the new TVs is good for patient well-being and improves their overall treatment experience.”

Unit staff contributed almost £6,000 to the cost of the project by organising a sponsored walk back in 2023. They walked the 11 miles between Chorley and South Ribble Hospital and the Royal Preston Hospital.

Joanna Allitt, the charity team’s fundraising manager, said: “New TVs have been on renal unit staff’s wish list for some time. The staff put in a lot of effort to raise funds towards their purchase. Topping up what they raised with charitable funds is a pleasure as we know what a positive difference the new TVs will make to patients in dialysis.”

To find out more about the charity team’s work, go to www.lthcharity.org.uk