St Catherine’s Hospice receives much-needed donation from Tesco fundraiser

The Force was strong at Tesco Leyland as a Star Wars characters patrolled the store to help raise funds for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Staff from the store came to work in Star Wars-themed fancy dress to encourage donations from colleagues and shoppers.St Catherine’s Hospice cares for patients and families across Chorley, Preston and South Ribble who are affected by life-shortening conditions like cancer, motor neurone disease and heart failure.

Tracy Foster, community engagement lead at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “Colleagues at Tesco have been wonderful supporters of our charity for many years, and we’re so grateful for their ongoing commitment to helping our cause.

“The community champion of the Tesco Leyland Extra store, Jean Bolton, arranged for some characters to do a bucket collection, and they raised an amazing £514.

“This donation will go towards the specialist palliative and end-of-life care provided to people at the hospice and in their own homes, as well as much-needed bereavement and emotional support for patients’ families and loved ones.

“On behalf of everyone at St Catherine’s, I’d like to say a very heartfelt thank you to Jean and her fantastic team at Tesco Leyland.”

St Catherine’s Hospice offers palliative and end-of-life care both at the hospice and in people’s own homes.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help charities such as St Catherine’s Hospice who really are at the heart of their community. Tesco Community Grants invites our customers to vote using their blue token for local schemes that they feel are important to help our communities thrive, and it’s good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

For more information about St Catherine’s Hospice, visit: https://www.stcatherines.co.uk/