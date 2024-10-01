St Catherine's Care Home’s Macmillan coffee morning with The Mayor is a great success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Catherines Care Home in Horwich has held a community coffee morning raising over £320 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Residents were delighted to meet the Mayor of Horwich, Councillor Ian Aldcroft, and the Mayoress, Mrs Janet Aldcroft, who joined guests for a morning of fundraising fun over a cuppa and a selection of delicious cakes.

As well as a tombola and raffle, the care home held a cake competition which was won by Abby, the granddaughter of resident Martin, who was presented with a prize for her banana loaf by the Mayor and Mayoress.

The Mayor and Mayoress with Abby who won the cake competition

Resident, Derek Latham, said: “My sister and I had the opportunity to meet the Mayor and Mayoress, they were very nice. We had such a good day and really enjoyed the cakes.”

The home’s Magic Moments Coordinator, Cara Daley, said: “We’re all very keen to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support as it is a cause close to many of our hearts. Our residents love getting involved with their local community and had a wonderful time meeting new friends.”

St Catherines Care Home is in Queen Street, Horwich, Bolton and provides residential, nursing, nursing dementia and palliative care. The home is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). www.fshcgroup.com/stcatherines