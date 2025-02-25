Springfield U7s score smart new kit from Bloor Homes

Local youth football team Springfields FC Under 7s in Lea has scored a brand-new playing kit from Bloor Homes.

Club Secretary Danielle Gore contacted the developer for support after they started building the new Kingfisher Place development close to Lea Community Primary School where they play.

Lucy McCabe, Sales Director for Bloor Homes’ North West region, said: “We’re big fans of supporting local teams in the communities we build in and having already worked closely with Lea Primary School on our Design a Bedroom competition, this is another way we can support local children in the area.

The team look really smart in their new kit and we wish them luck for the rest of the season.”Like most youth teams, Springfields FC is run by volunteers and relies on support from businesses and private donations to be able to purchase new equipment and team kit.

Caption: Looking the part - Springfields FC U7s players in their new kit with their coaches

A relatively new club, it is always looking for new players aged 5-15 and offer a safe place for them to train and play, as well as seeking new sponsors like Bloor Homes.

The teams currently play at Lea Community Primary School as well as St Bernards Catholic Primary School in the town, and the field at Newton Village Hall. They train in the week at either Playfootball or AFC Fylde.

Danielle Gore said: “The U7s children love their brand new kit - It means so much to them having kit that matches all the others in the Club. Thank you to Bloor Homes – it’s amazing having a company so local to us providing the kits for the boys.

Due to the ongoing cost rises in grassroots football, kits can be expensive to buy. With the help of Bloor Homes, we can continue purchases the correct equipment the children need in order to deliver the best training.”