Sponsored cycle for Brain Tumour Research

In September I will be cycling my fifth long distance unsupported ride for charity. I'm hoping to raise £1500 so would appreciate any sponsorship through my Just Giving page

Back in 2020 when we were in the weird stage of lock down, 'can we go out or not?' I was cycling around Lancaster and the Trough of Bowland which I was really enjoying. I saw on Facebook an request for cyclists to ride 250 miles in September in aid of Alzheimer's Research. My mum was severely affected by Altzeimer's Disease. I thought that I could do that and began to plan. I thought I could cycle to Bristol to stay with a friend, and then thought I could go on to Devon, then Cornwall, then 'Why not Land's End' so that was that. A couple of hours later, 14 phone calls made and I was organised. I drove to my elder brother's in Cheshire and then cycled to Land's End staying with friends, family and one B and B. I was blessed with great weather. People were generous in word and deed and I received cash donations on the journey as well as via Just Giving, raising £3000.

People then asked what was I going to do next so I planned Heysham Head to Beachy Head in aid of The Samaritans. A colleague of mine had recently taken his own life, as well as a patient of mine so it was a worthy cause. Again people were very generous in their giving and told me their stories of mental heath struggles and the sad loss of family. When I arrived at Beachy Head there was a police presence and The Samaritans were in attendance. My delight at reaching my destination was somewhat reduced. My sponsorship raised over £3000

This long distance cycling was becoming a regular 'thing' now so the next year, 2022 I raised money for Macmillan Cancer Support. This time I cycled from Lancaster Castle to Cardiff Castle via England and back to Lancaster through Wales, again staying with friends and family, some of whom I had not seen for a very long time. Highlights were the scenery and the people I met, the low light was the youth hostel in Cardiff, where the storage of my cycle overnight cost £5. I was thrilled to again receive over £3000 in sponsorship.

Land's End. The end of my 2020 trip

Last year, September 2023 was beyond hot. 30 degrees on several days took its toll. I cycled from Lancaster Cathedral to Lincoln Cathedral, not knowing how steep the hill up to Lincoln's Cathedral is. A man offered to help to push the bike up the hill, but gave up after a few yards. I raised money this time for Air Ambulance and had the joy of meeting a few of their wonderful staff in Lincoln. This trip was a little more tricky. I got lost a couple of times and attacked by a dog, necessitating a trip to A and E and a rabies jab. As my dad always said 'You're never lost with a tongue in your head' , so all was well. The kindness of strangers came into its own when a man replaced my exploding tyre and inner tube. Again £3000 was collected on the road and via Just Giving.

So this September I am taking the train to Workington, cycling to Sunderland [it's a coast to coast trip] and back to Lancaster, finishing at Lancaster Canal so it's a C2C2C. This year funds raised will go to Brain Tumour Research. Donations will be taken, I hope, on the road and through my Just Giving page so please support if you can.

Many thanks Gillian Sheath