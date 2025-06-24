Spencer Churchill crowned highest donating first time firm after raising £13,715 in charity Will-writing campaign

A Bolton law firm has raised an incredible £13,895 by participating in annual charity will-writing campaign, Will Aid for the first time.

The team at Spencer Churchill volunteered their time and expertise to write Wills and, instead of charging their usual fees for writing basic Wills, they invited clients to make a donation to Will Aid.

Their efforts raised a grand total of £13,715, making them the campaign’s highest donating first time firm this year and the second highest donating firm in the North West.

Their grand total, along with money raised by participating firms throughout the UK, will now be shared between the campaign’s partner charities, which work across many different causes in the UK and across the world.

Lucy Brooks from the firm, said: “This year, we made the decision to embrace the Will Aid challenge, and the whole team is incredibly proud to have been part of such a fantastic campaign.

“We’re thrilled to have provided so many people with the peace of mind that comes with having a professionally drafted will.

“Taking part was a truly enjoyable experience, and raising such a significant amount for charity was a real team accomplishment.

“It’s a wonderful feeling knowing that these generous donations will support deserving charities, helping people both here in the UK and overseas who are facing difficult circumstances.”

Since its launch in 1988, Will Aid has raised more than £24 million in donations, with millions more pledged in charitable legacies thanks to the generosity of participating solicitors.

Lauren Poole, Chair of Will Aid, praised the firm’s achievement, and said: “A huge congratulations to the team at Spencer Churchill for taking part in Will Aid and raising such an incredible amount in their first year. It’s inspiring to see so many solicitors giving their time and expertise to support our partner charities while helping people secure the peace of mind that comes with a professionally written Will.”

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid’s Campaign Director, added: “This year’s Will Aid campaign has been another tremendous success, and it’s all down to the dedication of solicitors like those at Spencer Churchill. Their generosity and hard work are truly making a difference, not only for their clients but also for the charities that rely on these vital donations.”

Will Aid runs every November, offering people the opportunity to have a professionally written Will in exchange for a donation. The suggested donation is £100 for a basic single Will and £180 for a pair of mirror Wills, with all proceeds supporting Will Aid’s partner charities: Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF, and Trócaire.

More solicitors are needed each year to meet demand. To find out more about taking part, visit willaid.org.uk.