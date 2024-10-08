SPAR donates £1,000 to Lostock Hall’s TippyToes Baby Bank through Community Cashback

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SPAR has donated £1,000 to the TippyToes Baby Bank in Lostock Hall through its Community Cashback scheme.

Founded in 2019, TippyToes provides essentials for families in need and has an ambition to enable every family to offer the best start in life to their children through a safe sleeping environment, plentiful clothing, and ensuring they are well fed.

The charity takes in pre-loved equipment, cleans and maintains it, before gifting it to those who need a helping hand, and these items include Moses baskets and cots with new mattresses.

TippyToes helps families with the day-to-day expenses such as formula, nappies, wipes, toiletries and baby food, and also provides soon-to-be mums with labour bags prior to their child being born.

James Hall & Co. Ltd, SPAR’s primary retailer, wholesaler and distributor for the North of England, received 3,000 applications alone from charities and organisations as Community Cashback returned more popular than ever in its third consecutive year since inception.

Sue Wade, Founder of TippyToes Baby Bank received the cheque from Trent Donnelly, Store Manager of SPAR Lostock Hall on Brownedge Road.

Sue said: “We are thrilled with the donation from SPAR, and this is crucial in the current climate as more and more families require support. The baby bank is a small charity, but it has a huge impact on the community. Parents know they can pick up the phone and discuss their worries in confidence while at the same time gaining much-needed support.

“The grant will enable TippyToes to continue with our important work and developing our scope to include first aid kits and home safety items such as safety gates, cupboard locks, window locks which are seen as expensive but are a must for all young families.”

Philippa Harrington, Marketing Manager at James Hall & Co. Ltd, said: “We had an enormous number of entries for SPAR’s Community Cashback this year and it meant selecting winners of the funding was an incredibly difficult decision-making process.

“TippyToes is local to our SPAR Distribution Centre and is providing tremendous support for young families in the North West, particularly with the cost of living having risen dramatically in recent times. We are happy to support this great cause and hope it adds comfort to families at a time when welcoming a new baby into the world is one of life’s most joyful experiences.”

James Hall & Co. Ltd is a fifth-generation family business which serves a network of independent SPAR retailers and company-owned SPAR stores across Northern England six days a week from its base at Bowland View in Preston.

For more information about James Hall & Co. Ltd, please visit www.jameshall.co.uk.