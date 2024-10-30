Southport town centre gardens will be filled with colour for families as volunteers seek your help

Lord Street In Bloom Garden Volunteers are among a team working hard this week to improve the Town Hall Gardens in Southport town centre - and they would love your help to fill the area with colour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gardens became an awe-inspiring sight over the summer as thousands of families came to lay a huge number of flowers, plants, teddies and other tributes in memory of the three young Southport girls killed and the children and adults severely injured at The Hart Space in July.

It has become a space where family members, friends and others can come and enjoy quiet reflection while enjoying community support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This November and December the Gardens will be the central feature of Southport’s Christmas decorations.

Work is taking place to improve the Town Hall Gardens in Southport. Photo by Andrew Brown Stand Up For Southport

This week, the Lord Street In Bloom Garden Volunteers are working with contractors from Dowhigh and Sefton Council to carry out substantial improvements to the area for families to enjoy.

But they need your help in order to purchase plants, bulbs and shrubs to really make the gardens shine.

New volunteers are also guaranteed a warm welcome.

Lord Street In Bloom Garden Volunteers founder Pauline Morris said: “Today (Wednesday) our group will be working alongside Dowhigh and Sefton Council staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is taking place to improve the Town Hall Gardens in Southport. Photo by Andrew Brown Stand Up For Southport

“We'll be planting up around 2,000 mini daffodils, lots of double tulips, polyanthus, forget me nots, a few shrubs, and lots of perennials.

“Thanks to Southport BID for their continued support. They've supplied us with a lot of perennials.

“Sadly we do rely on donations to purchase plants, bulbs etc. We need lots of shrubs, and a lot more perennials for this area in front of The Atkinson.

“If you own a business and you'd like to make a small donation please contact me.

Work is taking place to improve the Town Hall Gardens in Southport. Photo by Andrew Brown Stand Up For Southport

“We want to fill these flower beds with lots of colour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can you help? Please contact the volunteers via their Lord Street In Bloom Facebook page.

Dowhigh, a local business based in Sefton, is delighted to be supporting the volunteers.

A spokesperson said: “Dowhigh started work on Monday outside Southport Town Hall and The Atkinson, clearing the flower beds in preparation for the planting of bulbs by Lord Street in Bloom.

“The team have been busy with diggers and dumpers, first removing ferns and other plants which the In Bloom team will replant, and then by taking the current soil out of the flower beds. “Over the past two days, they have continued to clear the beds before bringing new substrate and soil to replace what’s been removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Wednesday Dowhigh will be running a corporate day where different members of the team from throughout the business will help in making the final preparations, including tidying up and painting the waste bins around the area.

“The In Bloom team will then continue with their replanting later in the week.

“Dowhigh are pleased to be involved in this important work and to provide our assistance in this venture.

“The area outside The Atkinson has become a significant focal point of the town and, as a long term contractor for Sefton Council, we felt it was important to continue to play our part in the rejuvenation of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be great to see the flower beds in the spring after all of the bulbs have flowered.”

Local businesses in the Town Hall Gardens including Crave Pizza and The Pavilion Cafe, Bar and Bistro remain open while the work is taking place.