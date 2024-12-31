Solo Parents United CIC needs you

By Emma kirkwood
Contributor
Published 31st Dec 2024, 17:44 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 08:12 GMT
Are you a solo parent? A parent who lives on their own? Whether you co parent 100% parent or weekend parent we need you.

We are on the look out for more members.

If you want to meet new friends, have adventures and great days out you need to come join us. Also welcome to put your own adventures up for others to join in to. We enjoy holidays, camping trips and days out all over the uk.

The more member we have the more things we can enjoy to so are you up for getting out of your comfort zone and joining in on some exciting times. All solo parents are welcome.

Adventures await for you with Solo Parents United CIC
Adventures await for you with Solo Parents United CIC

Come find your rainbow with us we are on fb, Insta, TT and have our own website it has a rainbow heart. We are a registered CIC and all events are in our private group to keep all safe our fundraiser are on our public page for anyone to see if youd like to get involved.

www.facebook.com/soloparentsunited

