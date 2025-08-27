Solar company provide ray of sunshine for Nightsafe

A homeless charity is set to benefit from a donation of solar panels worth £8,000 from a generous local business – which will reduce their electricity bills by up to 30% at one of their housing projects.

Eco Providers, based near Ribchester, came to Nightsafe’s aid when they heard more about the charity – which provides emergency accommodation at their Night Shelter for those in crisis, and five housing projects – and their rising energy costs.

Nightsafe, a Blackburn-based charity which supports young people aged 16-25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, said the saving would make a “tremendous” difference to the charity – saving approximately £1,065 a year.

Jan Larkin, Nightsafe CEO, said: “We are tremendously grateful for Eco Providers generous donation of the solar panels and installation. The rising energy costs are a huge financial burden for our charity – and to replace up to 30% of the electricity costs at Anchor Avenue with a green solution is amazing.

Nightsafe and Eco Providers

“As well as the saving, we are also hoping to get the young people involved as environmental champions as part of our continual efforts to become more sustainable.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Tom and the team for their support.”

Eco Providers will shortly be installing a 5.4kwp 12-panel solar array on the charity’s south east facing Anchor Avenue property in Darwen, which houses five young people. It will produce approximately 4,498 kWh – with an annual emissions saving of 869.8kg in CO2 emissions – the equivalent of planting 40 trees. Over its 25-year guaranteed lifespan, it will equal the equivalent of 6 flights from London to New York.

Tom Myers, Managing Director at Eco Providers, said: “At Eco Providers, we believe in using renewable energy not just to power homes and businesses, but to power change within our communities.

“This installation will significantly reduce the charity’s energy costs, allowing more of their resources to be directed where they matter most – ensuring safe housing, care, and opportunities for vulnerable young people.

“We see this as more than just a donation; it is an investment in the future of our community. By helping Nightsafe lower their running costs, we hope to give them the stability and freedom to continue their incredible work for years to come. Supporting young people in finding not just shelter, but hope, is something we feel passionately about.

“We are honoured to play a small part in Nightsafe’s journey and remain committed to supporting the ongoing success of organisations that work tirelessly to improve lives across our local area.”

Eco Providers have been named an in kind patron of Nightsafe for their generosity.

If you would like to find out more, visit https://nightsafe.org/become-a-patron/ or email [email protected]