Society in Blackburn hosting in-branch financial education sessions for children

Colleagues at the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Blackburn are holding an event to help teach financial education to children.

The branch, on King William Street, will be hosting the drop-in event on Monday 18th August between 10:30am – 2:00pm.

Visitors at the event will be able to participate in the Society’s Money Minds sessions delivered by colleagues and suitable for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

Money Minds is a free financial education programme consisting of a series of activities and projects designed to promote discussion and share learning among children and young people of all ages and abilities.

Carley Houghton, branch manager at Yorkshire Building Society in Blackburn, said: “We know holidays can be an expensive time for parents, so we wanted to offer some fun and free activities for children in Blackburn. Learning how to effectively manage finances is a vital life skill. We really want to engage children and adults in the area to start conversations about money and the sessions will enable them to test and expand their vocabulary and understanding of money through our activities.”

Money Minds lessons are delivered by Yorkshire Building Society colleagues as part of their award-winning corporate volunteering scheme, which allocates each employee 31 hours paid leave every year to carry out volunteering in local communities.

Topics range from keeping money safe for ages five to seven, planning a party to learn budgeting skills for children aged eight to 11, up to calculating interest and responsibilities to repay loans for older children.

More information about Money Minds including details on how to sign up a school for a lesson can be found at www.ybs.co.uk/your-society/money-minds .