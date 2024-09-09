Smiles all round as Burnley care home residents celebrate National Burger Day
On Wednesday 4th September, in recognition of National Burger Day, HC-One’s Group Development Chef, Pete Coles, visited the care home to host a session where residents could at the residential, nursing and dementia care home make and taste a variety of different burgers.
In the morning, some of residents made bread rolls, sauces and burgers and then in the afternoon everyone had a game of ‘Burger Bingo’ and did a tasting session of the burgers and fries. They also made some milkshakes to wash it all down with.
Rubina Parkinson, who is a resident at Dove Court Care Home, said:
“I had a lovely day. The burgers and the milkshakes were great, and I would like to do the day all over again.”
Nicola Martin, Wellbeing Coordinator at Dove Court Care Home, commented:
“All of our residents really enjoyed the day and would love to do it again.
“Everyone that joined in on the day gave it a 10/10!”
Pete Coles, Group Development Chef at HC-One, added:
“Visiting Dove Court for National Burger Day was a great experience. Residents got fully immersed in the activity and made some delicious food from scratch, which looked and tasted delicious.
“These types of events are very important for our residents to get involved with, as they may have done these types of activities on a daily basis before moving into Dove Court.
“There were smiles all around as we sported our burger themed hats and posed for photos!”
