Sky-High Spirit: One Fylde’s brave team jumps for inclusion and smashes fundraising goal

This charity skydive was to raise money and awareness for the organisation’s life-changing work supporting adults with learning disabilities and autism.

What began as one man’s dream; Neil, a gentleman supported by One Fylde who wanted to raise funds for the charity by jumping out of a plane, quickly turned into a team effort. Inspired by his determination, nine staff members, from frontline support workers through to senior leadership, stepped forward to join him. Together, they embodied the values that One Fylde stands for: inclusion, empowerment and community.

Josephine Cross, Head of Fundraising at One Fylde, said: “I could not be prouder of our incredible skydivers. Each and every one of them showed such bravery and heart, all in support of inclusion and opportunity for the people we support. What made this event even more special is that every single skydiver committed to the challenge for their own personal link to One Fylde – and while each story is unique, one thing clearly resonates in every single one: their shared values with One Fylde and the drive to empower people to live their best lives.”

The team’s collective courage paid off, their original fundraising goal of £5,000 was surpassed, with an amazing £5,533 raised and counting. Every penny will go directly towards supporting One Fylde’s vital activities, training programmes and community initiatives, which continue to grow in impact across Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde.

Unfortunately, on the day, Neil was unable to complete his jump, but a new date is already being arranged for him to take to the skies, and the One Fylde team are looking forward to doing it all over again in celebration of his amazing spirit and determination.

This skydive marks the beginning of One Fylde’s expanded fundraising journey, as the charity continues to champion inclusion and opportunities for adults with learning disabilities and autism. The funds raised will help ensure that people can continue to access meaningful experiences, skills development, and the confidence to live full and independent lives.

One Fylde extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who donated, supported or shared their story and invites the community to continue that support by donating, following or sharing their mission and future events.

To find out more about how you can support this inspiring charity and help fund invaluable initiatives that empower individuals with learning disabilities and autism to thrive and feel valued in society please reach out to Head of Fundraising, [email protected].

1 . Contributed Will Davies, Senior Support Worker at One Fylde Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Sarah Crowther, Head of Operations & Quality at One Fylde & Lauren Casson, HR Manager at One Fylde Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Michelle Riches, Director of Operations & Quality at One Fylde Photo: Submitted Photo Sales