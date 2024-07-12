Skelmersdale home care agency is one of the Top 20 home care providers in the North West

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PCS (Personal Care Services) has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in the North West.

There are 1,259 home care providers in the North West and 12,578 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in the North West received the award from the leading reviews site for home care, www.homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can continue to live independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

The award is based on the home care provider’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

To look for a home care agency in Skelmersdale go to: https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchtown/Skelmersdale

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said:

“Good quality home care is so important as it means people can get the help and support they need so they can continue to live independently in their own homes.

“Home care workers play a vital role in keeping people who are less mobile, due to age, illness or disability, both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews help people to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“PCS (Personal Care Services) has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the North West.”

Nicola Connolly, director of PCS (Personal Care Services) said:

“Receiving the Top 20 Home Care Provider award is a tremendous honour for PCS Personal Care Services Ltd. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional domiciliary care and the dedication of our remarkable team. Our ethos revolves around providing personalised, compassionate, and high-quality care, ensuring that each client feels valued and respected in their own home.

“Our hard-working staff are the heart of our service, and this award is a reflection of their relentless efforts and passion. Every day, they go above and beyond to enhance the lives of those we care for, and this accolade is a well-deserved acknowledgment of their dedication. The team is incredibly proud and motivated, seeing this award as a validation of their hard work and as an inspiration to continue striving for excellence.

“For our service, this award reinforces our reputation as a trusted and leading home care provider. It reassures our clients and their families that they are in safe, caring, and professional hands. It also encourages us to keep innovating and improving our services, staying true to our mission of providing exceptional care that meets the individual needs of each person we support.

“At PCS Personal Care Services Ltd, we believe in the importance of compassionate care and the impact it has on the well-being of our clients. This recognition is a milestone in our journey, and we are grateful to all who have supported us along the way. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of care and look forward to continuing to make a positive difference in the lives of our clients and their families.”

To see PCS (Personal Care Services) reviews, go to https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/agency.cfm/id/65432221918

To see the home care agencies with the highest review score in the North West go to https://www.homecare.co.uk/homecare/listings.cfm/searchregion/North-West-England#locations-top

Please follow this link for the full list of winners.