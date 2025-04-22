Six from Lancashire have Royal Maundy date with His Majesty the King

They came from Darwen, Clitheroe, Foulridge, Ellel, Salesbury and Thornton and the occasion was the annual presentation of Maundy Money just before the Easter weekend.

Every year the current Monarch distributes purses of special coins to a selected number of men and women aged 70 or over on Maundy Thursday, to mark their many years of Christian service to their community.

The number of people chosen always matches the age of the Monarch so this year there were 76 men and 76 women. HM The Queen was also in attendance at Durham Cathedral.

The recipients are proposed for the ceremonial honour by people from their local Diocese (in this case Blackburn Diocese, The Church of England in Lancashire) and the service is usually held in a different Cathedral each year; although sometimes it takes place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor.

The Lancashire contingent for 2025 were John East from United Reformed Church in Darwen; Captain Elizabeth Smith of the Salvation Army in Clitheroe; Barbara Wilkinson from St Michael and All Angels’ Church in Foulridge; Marjorie Odor from St John’s Church in Ellel; Keith Thompson of St Peter’s Salesbury and Tom Pilkington from Christ Church, Thornton.

A report/citation for each of this year’s recipients can be found below.

In the ancient ceremony dating back centuries last Thursday, King Charles III gave each recipient two purses: one red and one white. The red purse contained ordinary money that, in olden times, was given in place of food and clothing.

The white purse contained the actual Maundy coins, which are silver and worth the same number of pence as the monarch's age. The coins are legal tender produced by the Royal Mint, but are usually kept as keepsakes. Maundy money is struck in denominations of one, two, three and four pence.

The Christian ceremony is inspired by Jesus Christ's commandment to love and serve others, as read in the Gospel of John: “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.”

The word ‘maundy’ comes from the Latin word mandatum, which means ‘commandment’. The tradition dates back to 1662, during the reign of King Charles II.

Responding to the news, the Bishop of Blackburn Rt Rev. Philip North said today: “I am absolutely delighted that these six outstanding people from Lancashire have been honoured by His Majesty the King for their service of the church and the community.

"John, Elizabeth, Barbara, Marjorie, Keith and Tom thoroughly deserve to receive Maundy Money in recognition of the generosity with which they have offered their time talents to benefit others.

"Their citations demonstrate they have done this in varied ways, but the common thread is their dedication and selflessness over many decades. I am deeply grateful and give thanks to God for each one of them."

The Maundy Money recipients from Lancashire for 2025 are as follows:

Marjorie Odor, nominated by Rev. Craig Abbott

Marjorie volunteers tirelessly at St John's church in the village of Ellel. She is the first to arrive and often the last to leave. There is nothing she will not lend a hand with and is incredibly patient and kind in her approach to everyone who steps foot in the church. She is currently helping to run the Jelly Tots toddler group at church; cleans the church; tends the grounds and the graveyard; helps with the Youth group and the Confirmation class group.

Rev. Craig Abbott says: “Marjorie is excellent with the young people who attend and makes sure everyone is well looked after and feels welcome. The church would not be the same place without Marjorie. She does not hold back from getting involved with and helping in any way she can. She is incredibly hard working, kind and humble in her attitude and support of the church and more than deserving of this award.

Marjorie comments: “This honour is overwhelming and very humbling. I'm a total 'back-room' person. My paid working-life may be over but hope I may still be useful to my local church!”

“My work ethic, enjoyed with the Princess Mary’s Royal Air Force Nursing Service and the NHS, had the aim of easing other peoples' path through a difficult period, and was a life of faith in practice, instilled in me from infancy by parents and grandparents.

“The world is not in the best of health. This fact makes it vital that we all must join together to contribute to the well-being of everyone we meet; to 'love as Jesus loves' and pray that those with the power to bring us His peace do the same.”

Tom Pilkington, nominated by Rev. Damian Platt

For thirty plus years Tom was a Lay Reader at Christ Church, Thornton.

He served in a multitude of positions at the church and in the wider community, notably as a scout leader and a member of Blackpool Victoria Hospital chaplaincy team. He retired in 1989, and still officiates at services in his position as a Lay Reader.

Twice a month, Tom and his late wife would visit a local rest home, often visiting residents much younger than himself. He faithfully officiated at and preached at Church services on a Sunday, especially the weekly Evensong.

Tom said: “My first reaction was one of complete surprise. I saw by the postmark on the envelope – ‘Buckingham Palace’ and the royal crest … and reading it three times before I opened it … that it was no hoax!”

Tom and Anne were married in 1949, their marriage lasted 62 years and the couple had two sons. He had a career as a police officer and then as a teacher.

Rev. Damian Platt says of Tom: “Tom has been a true servant. He speaks clearly of his own conversion many decades ago - a conversion by which the resurrection of Christ Jesus was the clincher for his faith. Sermon after sermon I have heard come back to this point, of how important the resurrection is.

“Just recently I heard a young person at Church saying how ‘Uncle Tom’ has been a constant inspiration and encouragement in her faith all through her childhood.”

Captain Elizabeth Smith, nominated by the Salvation Army in Clitheroe.

Elizabeth, 84, came into Officership later in life, starting in her fifties in July 1996. She moved to Clitheroe in 2003 in her sixties and, although retired, has maintained leadership, mission and ministry in the town for more than 21 years.

This includes the vision and energy to move The Salvation Army into the newly refurbished and significantly larger premises that they now occupy near the town centre (the old Court House), where they continue to engage in worship, community work and an outreach to people experiencing homelessness.

John East, nominated by Churches Together in Lancashire

John is a member of the United Reformed Church in Darwen. He is a former serving Elder and former secretary at Darwen Central URC. John has been a Lay Preacher and Convenor of Christians Together In Lancashire, Darwen branch.

As well as serving as a local councillor for the town for many years, he has also been Chair of DARE (Darwen Asylum Seeker and Refugee Enterprise), Trustee of Kairos Housing, a Trustee for Rotary Club Darwen, a Trustee of Heritage Centre Darwen, a member of the Friends of Darwen Cemetery and a Scout Leader for many years.

John said: "I’m delighted to be nominated to receive Maundy Money. Having the privilege to serve the Christian Church in many roles, it’s important to reflect each day on developing that relationship with Jesus … to be able to learn and sustain a living faith.

“I suppose my service and role has been enhanced by the ‘mission on a plate’ given to us by supporting asylum seekers and refugees via ARC Asylum Refugee Community based in Blackburn and most recently DARE Darwen Asylum Refugee Community.

“There is no more challenging role of serving and, in turn, being served working with the casualties from war torn conflicts, famine, injustice that arrive in Blackburn with Darwen. Many are from other faiths and it’s been a miracle to work along other faith groups seeking reconciliation, peace and justice.”

Barbara Wilkinson, nominated by the Rev. David Hargreaves

Ena Barbara Wilkinson has been the beating heart of St Michael and All Angels’ Church in the small village community of Foulridge for more than 60 years, exemplifying a life of Christian duty and service, writes Rev. David Hargreaves.

Invariably known as Barbara, she moved into the village in 1973 and immediately took on the role of Sunday School teacher, intent upon sharing her faith with young people.

Her class quickly outgrew the space available within the parish rooms, so she unhesitating offered up her own home, hosting it there until the mid-1980s. A whole generation of village children gained their first impression of what it meant to be a Christian from her.

Throughout her period as Churchwarden, she was at the heart of all the church did. She rarely missed a service, ensuring that – from a lay perspective at least – all ran smoothly and reverently. She is particularly good at befriending new members of the congregation and ensuring they feel at home in church.

Barbara believes in serving others and, once she identifies a need, then meeting it. She initiated regular parish lunches aimed at the poor and lonely in the village, staffed by volunteer members of the congregation. She was Chair of the Mothers’ Union, and has been a pastoral assistant for more than 30 years.

Keith Thompson, nominated by the Revd Sam Cheesman, the Bishop of Blackburn’s Chaplain

Keith has worked at Bishop’s House in Salesbury looking after the gardens and the grounds for 19 years.

He serves in the community as a local councillor and in his church, St Peter’s Salesbury, in the worship group. He also coaches children and young people in cricket.

Keith said: “When I opened the letter saying I'd been selected to receive the Maundy Money, I was thrilled and surprised in equal measure. Having returned to faith in my early 60s - thanks to the guidance of the Rev Martin Duerden at St Peter's in Salesbury - I find that my approach to life has changed considerably.

“All that I do is defined by what I consider to be ‘right’. My faith also brings me a huge sense of contentment. At church, I help out in the grounds and play guitar with the worship band.

“Loving your neighbour is as important now as it has always been, if for no other reason than it makes life less stressful and more rewarding! Besides, it's not difficult to do.”

