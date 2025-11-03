Simply The Best - local carer scoops coveted national title

Agata Prendota at Glenroyd Care Home in Blackpool has beaten all the competition to be crowned National Activities Coordinator of the Year in the Barchester Care Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 268 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Team of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

More than 5,250 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Agatais over the moon to have been named the national winner, beating hundreds of other nominees to the coveted title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agata Prendotasaid: “I am absolutely thrilled. This recognition means a great deal to me personally and professionally, and to everyone at Glenroyd. It would not have been possible without true teamwork. I am fortunate to work alongside Karen, our Activities Assistant, whose support completes our department, as well as the wider team and the strong relationships we share with our residents and their families. This award belongs to all of them, and I only wish I could share it with each person who has contributed.”

Sally Turton, Head of Life Enrichment, presents the award for Activities Coordinator of the Year 2025 at the Barchester Care Awards.

Agata’s win was announced at a special national award ceremony which took place on October 23 to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Barchester’s many exemplary staff members who work tirelessly to deliver the best care to their residents and patients every day.

General Manager, Yvonne Hand, said: “This is a remarkable achievement, and everyone at the home is incredibly proud of Agata. She consistently goes above and beyond for our residents, putting her heart and soul into everything she does. We are delighted that she has received this thoroughly well‑deserved recognition. Glenroyd Care Home and Barchester Healthcare are proud and fortunate to have her.”

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare, added: “Hosting the Barchester Care Awards where we recognise and thank all of our staff for their hard work and dedication is without doubt my favourite day of the year. We have the best teams in the world and I couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of our members of staff, they are all absolutely amazing.”