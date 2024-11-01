Show goes on to celebrate quartet

Members of Leyland’s award-winning St Ambrose Players amateur dramatics society are adding a one-off extra production to their this year’s repertoire, which will celebrate the lives of a quartet of former players by raising funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

A cast of more than 30 will take to the stage in “Shine like the Sun”, a concert at 7-30pm on Saturday, 9th November, in the society’s HallsforAll home in Moss Lane.

The show - a mix of singing, dancing and comedy sketches - is a tribute to Matt Clark, Lionel Glover, Julie Webster and Beverley Yates. All are much loved former players, who have lost their lives to cancer since 2020.

Front of house manager for the event will be paediatric nursing sister Sam Torkington, who works in the Emergency Department at the Royal Preston Hospital. Sam said: “Matt, Lionel, Julie and Bev all appeared on stage in our usual two annual plays, musical and panto.

Julie Webster will be remembered

“They also directed and worked as front of house managers. We want to pay tribute to their talents and show appreciation to Rosemere Cancer Foundation for the support it gave them and gives to all those undergoing cancer treatment in our area.”

Tickets for the concert cost £10 each, which includes refreshments (tea, coffee, biscuits). They are available in advance from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk or on the door from 7 pm on the evening of the performance, which will also have a licensed bar.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk