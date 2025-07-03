Sherwood Lodge opens its doors to lonely older people
Diners will be treated to a tasty lunch in the home’s dining room. Guests will have a chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents while enjoying their food, and will be able to partake in entertainment with those at the home after their meal.
The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities. Barchester Healthcare is also behind Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which is a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability to help combat loneliness and enable people to be active and engaged in the communities where the Barchester care homes operate.
Tracy Catterall, General Manager at Sherwood Lodge, said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people. Our doors are always open to new friends of the home.”
Sherwood Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Sherwood Lodge provides residential care for 48 residents from respite care to long term stays.